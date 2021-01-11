‘Des & Lou’ Spy Procedural From David Slack & Hazy Mills In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC, the network of Will & Grace, is developing Des & Lou. The light procedural, described as Mission Impossible meets Will & Grace, hails from Hazy Mills, the company of Will & Grace star Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, and Universal TV where Hazy Mills is based.

In Des & Lou, written by David Slack (In Plain Sight), a charming Spanish spy working for Interpol and a cynical American agent from the CIA form a joint task force to stop the plans of a dangerous organization. This could be the start of a beautiful friendship.

Slack executive produces with Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner via Hazy Mills and Jason Egenberg through his Tiny Riot.

Slack previously created the Fox drama series A.P.B. and served as executive producer on CBS’ MacGyver. His series credits also include CBS’ Person of Interest, Fox’s Lie To Me, NBC’s Law & Order and USA’s In Plain Sight. In the animation space, where he started his career writing for Teen Titans, Slack created the bible for The Dark Crystal on Netflix. Slack is repped by Verve and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

This is Hazy Mills’ latest sale to NBC this season, joining drama The Stratford, a present-day reimagining of William Shakespeare’s world, Guy Branum semi-autobiographical family comedy and comedy Uncivil.