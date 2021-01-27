Dennis Quaid To Star In MGM & LightWorkers’ Faith-Based Feature ‘On A Wing And A Prayer’

Two-time Golden Globe nominee and SAG Ensemble winner Dennis Quaid will star in MGM and LightWorkers’ faith-based family drama, On a Wing and a Prayer. The pic marks the actor’s third reteaming with filmmaker Sean McNamara after Soul Surfer and the upcoming biopic Reagan in which Quaid plays the title role as the 40th U.S. President. On a Wing and a Prayer will be released through MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing.

After a small-town pilot dies unexpectedly while flying the plane, passenger Doug White (Quaid) is forced to land the plane safely in order to save his entire family. Based on an astonishing true story, On a Wing and a Prayer follows one man’s harrowing journey to save his family from insurmountable danger.

Brian Egeston (Perfect Harmony) wrote the screenplay which is being produced by Roma Downey and Autumn Bailey-Ford. Mark Burnett will executive produce the project.

“On a Wing and a Prayer is a gripping take on a very real survivor story and illuminates the remarkable power of the human spirit,” said MGM Motion Picture Group Chairman Michael De Luca and President Pamela Abdy. “Doug White is the definition of a hero. We are thrilled to partner with Mark, Roma and Autumn, and couldn’t have asked for a better star in Dennis to bring this unbelievable true story to life.”

“This gripping story has so many layers, I couldn’t put the script down,” said Downey. “At the heart of this true story is a man thrown into every passenger’s worst nightmare as he sees his pilot die mid-air at the controls. What happens next will have you on the edge of your seat, and with Dennis Quaid in the lead role you won’t be able to take your eyes off the screen.”

Quaid shared a SAG Ensemble award for his turn in 2001’s Traffic, and he received two Golden Globe noms, one for supporting actor in the 2002 feature Far From Heaven, and a second in the Lead Actor TV Miniseries/Motion Picture category for his turn as Bill Clinton in the 2010 TV Movie The Special Relationship. His feature credits include such big pics as The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow, Vantage Point, Frequency, The Right Stuff and The Parent Trip.

On the TV side, Quaid starred in and executive produced Netflix’s holiday-themed multi-camera comedy series Merry Happy Whatever, and starred in the third season of Amazon’s Goliath. His other upcoming projects include American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, The Tiger Rising and The Charley Pride Story. Quaid is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, UTA, Adkins Publicity and Hansen Jacobsen.

Downey and Burnett have produced numerous television series and films under MGM’s LightWorkers division, including The Bible miniseries, which drew 100M viewers in its 10-week run and notched three Primetime Emmy noms. The series spawned a feature film adaptation with Son of God. and a successful sequel miniseries, A.D. The Bible Continues, which premiered on NBC. Other productions include the reality series Country-ish for Netflix, Messiah for Netflix, The Women of the Bible for Lifetime, The Dovekeepers for CBS, and Answered Prayers for TLC. They were also EPs on the feature films Little Boy for Open Road Films, Woodlawn for PureFlix, Ben-Hur for MGM and Paramount and the documentary Faithkeepers about the persecution of Christians and other minorities in the Middle-East.

McNamara is currently wrapping up production on Reagan. His next project The Kings Daughter, starring Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario will debut in theaters in 2022. His additional credits include The Miracle Season, Spare Parts, Orphan Horse, Raise Your Voice and Race to Space among others. He is represented by APA.

Egeston is a writer/ co- executive producer for Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (BET). Brian was an executive story editor on BET’s series The Quad and a co-producer on NBC’s Perfect Harmony. He has published six novels and has been nominated for the prestigious PEN/Faulkner Award. He is represented by The Rookery, The Gersh Agency and GGSSC.

Bailey-Ford is the founder of Autumn Bailey Entertainment (ABE) and co-founder of Prominent Productions. In 2018, she produced the award-winning documentary Maynard about the civil rights icon Maynard Jackson. Her additional film credits include Tulsa, Trading Paint, Mine 9 and Devil’s Doors, among others. She is represented by Ziffren Brittenham.