Denis Leary Brings ‘Dogs Playing Poker’ Animated Shorts To Fox During NFL Pregame Coverage

Denis Leary has teamed up with Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj exec producer Jim Margolis for a series of animated shorts for Fox.

The network will air Dogs Playing Poker during its pregame coverage of NFL game LA Rams versus Seattle Seahawks on Saturday January 9.

The Moodys star Leary and Margolis, a co-exec producer on Veep and The Daily Show, have co-created the two football orientated shorts, will write and exec produce. The shorts are based on the Icebox series Poker Night, inspired by Cassius Marcellus Coolidge’s iconic 1900s art series Dogs Playing Poker.

The shorts center on five dog friends as they banter about football and other timely sports topics. The dogs are voiced by Leary, Elaine Hendrix, Roy Wood, Jr., Bobby Kelly and Adam Ferrara.

The shorts will debut during Fox’s coverage of the NFC Wild Card matchup and will continue on Sunday.

Dogs Playing Poker is part of Leary’s broadcast deal with Fox. Jack Leary, Rob Greenberg and Howard Gordon will also exec produce the shorts, which are produced by Fox’s animation studio Bento Box Entertainment and Fox Entertainment.

“If Fox thought of spawning a new animated series from vignettes like this 30+ years ago… imagine the possibilities,” said Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “By pairing Dogs Playing Poker and Fox NFL, we have a unique opportunity to incubate content from top-tier talent in Denis, Jim, Jack, Rob and Howard, and introduce new characters of what might become the next building block of our iconic animation brand in a smart and strategic way.”

Leary added, “At long last Fox lets America find out what we dogs think about football. Spoiler alert: we’re very upset there isn’t a single NFL team named after a canine. Cats, horses, birds – even dolphins – all have their own teams. Not one dog. Throw us a bone, guys. Literally and figuratively.”