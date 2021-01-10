Click to Skip Ad
Demián Bichir Celebrates Late Wife Stefanie Sherk On Her Birthday: “You Are Much Needed In These Extraordinary Times”

Stefanie Sherk and Damián Bichir
Stefanie Sherk and Damián Bichir Mega Agency

Demián Bichir paid tribute to his late wife Stefanie Sherk with a touching Instagram post shared on the actress’ birthday.

“On your birthday and every day we all love you and miss your pretty blue smile, deeply. You are much needed in these extraordinary times,” the Hateful Eight and The Midnight Sky actor captioned a picture of his wife. “Forever beloved Stefanie Sherk.”

Sherk died in April, 2019. She was 37.

More than a year after his wife’s passing, Bichir penned a column on Deadline, opening up for the first time about losing his spouse

“When you lose a loved one the way we lost my beautiful wife, time stops. Nothing makes sense for a long period of time. Make no mistake, it’s never too late to alert everyone,” Bichir wrote. “As for us, we continue our path into healing. Grieving and mourning hasn’t been easy and it will take us our entire lives to overcome the loss of such a beautiful human being, our forever beloved Stefanie Sherk.”

