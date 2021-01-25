Demi Lovato To Star In Food Issues Comedy ‘Hungry’ From Suzanne Martin, Hazy Mills & SB Projects In The Works With Put Pilot Commitment At NBC

Demi Lovato is returning to scripted television in a food issues comedy that is in the works at NBC.

Lovato, who got her break in the Disney Channel’s Camp Rock franchise and starred in Sonny with a Chance, is to star in and exec produce Hungry, which has received a put pilot commitment from NBC.

The single-camera comedy is being written and exec produced by Will & Grace writer and Hot In Cleveland creator Suzanne Martin. It comes from Hazy Mills and SB Projects in association with Universal Television.

Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to a food issues group help each other as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.

Lovato, herself, appeared in a guest role in the final season of Will & Grace, her first role since guest starring on Glee in 2013. The singer, who has battled bipolar disorder and addiction, is the subject of a YouTube Originals doc series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which will premiere at SXSW.

Lovato and Martin will exec produce with Hazy Mills’ Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner and SB Projects’ Scooter Braun, James Shin and Scott Manson.

This is the latest collaboration between Martin and Hazy Mills, who have worked almost exclusively since partnering on Hot In Cleveland on TV Land. Their joint projects since include Hot In Cleveland spinoff Soul Man, NBC comedy series Crowded and NBC pilots Like Family in 2018 and last year’s Jefferies, which was rolled to this cycle.

Hazy Mills also several other projects currently in development at NBC, light procedural Des & Lou, written by David Slack, Uncivil, a comedy from Roast Battle creator Rell Battle and Mideast Minute creator Pardis Parker, Talk Show The Game Show with Guy Branum and The Stratford, a reimagining of William Shakespeare’s world.

SB Projects, whose boss Scooter Braun manages Lovato, is behind CBS drama Scorpion and FXX’s Dave has a first-look deal at Amazon Studios, where it is developing The Undesirables, with Ken Cheng and Arvin Chen.