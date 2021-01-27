‘Delilah’: LaMonica Garrett & Lyriq Bent Among 14 Cast In OWN Drama Series

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has set additional cast for Delilah, its upcoming series from Greenleaf creator Craig Wright. LaMonica Garrett (Arrow, Designated Survivor) and Lyriq Bent (Four Brothers, She’s Gotta Have It) are among 14 cast in the series. Additionally Ayoka Chenzira (Queen Sugar, Greenleaf) and Crystle C. Roberson (Greenleaf, American Soul) have been tapped as directors, joining previously announced Charles Randolph-Wright and Cheryl Dunye.

The cast includes series regulars Kelly Jacobs, Khalil Johnson and Braelyn Rankins (Faith Under Fire, Genius), along with Garrett, Bent, Joseph Callender (Overcomer), Michel Curiel (Sistas, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Nigel Gibbs (Breaking Bad, Beautiful Boy), Leonard Harmon (Black Boots), Candace B. Harris (The Single Life, Valor), Gray Hawks (Outer Banks), Joe Holt (The Walking Dead: The World Beyond, The Punisher), Saycon Sengbloh (In The Dark, Scandal) and Amanda Tavarez (Queen Sugar, Cake: The Series), who recur.

Ayoka Chenzira, Crystle C. Roberson OWN

The series revolves around Delilah (Maahra Hill), who left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle so she could make raising her kids her number one priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised. In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus, Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion; manages her relationship with her frustrating ex; and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend Tamara (Jill Marie Jones) in court for the first time. Delilah has always represented the underdogs. Tamara has always represented the wealthy and powerful. But this case is different: this time, Delilah’s most cherished friendship is on the line, and there are lives at stake. But Delilah does what she always does – she seeks justice for those who need it most.

In addition to Hill and Jones, the new cast members join previously announced Susan Heyward and Ozioma Akagha.

(Top L-R) Kelly Jacobs, Khalil Jackson, Leonard Harmon, Michel Curiel, Nigel Gibbs, Saycon Sengbloh OWN

Jacobs plays Maia, smart, feisty, and creative, Maia is Delilah’s teenage daughter. She’s confident and unafraid to speak her mind or stand up for herself. A talented violinist, Maia plays with the school orchestra, but when she meets Miss Virginia, a renowned former violinist who offers to give Maia free lessons, Maia sets her sights on bigger aspirations, much to Delilah’s dismay.

Johnson plays Dion, Delilah’s nephew, her brother Nate’s son. Dion has not had an easy life and all he wants is some stability and his absent mother’s love. However, the love he’s getting from his aunt is unconditional – and he’s starting to feel at home.

Rankins plays Marcus, a sweet kid, Marcus is Delilah’s son. Energetic, confident and sharp, he is a little annoyed that his five-year-old cousin has been staying at the house – and wonders how long he has to put up with it. Nonetheless, Marcus is a good-natured boy who likes to have a good time. Also perceptive, when he sees his mother is distracted, he knows how to make her smile.

(Top L-R) Amanda Tavarez, Braelyn Rankins, Candace Harris, (Bottom L-R) Gray Hawks, Joe Holt and Joseph Callender OWN

Bent plays Gordon, Delilah’s ex-husband and the father of their kids. Unfortunately, his good looks and charisma have caused him some problems. A professor, he slept with one of his college students, losing his job and his marriage to Delilah as collateral damage. Despite their differences, he and Delilah must work together to coparent the kids they both love.

Callender plays Andre, a man who has considerable authority over Christine, he’s “visiting” her apartment and claims to be a friend of both Nate and Christine. But the nature of his “friendship” with Christine looks mighty suspicious, especially to Delilah.

Curiel plays Jamal, Casey’s handsome and single best friend. When Tamara and Casey introduce him to Delilah, he’s very interested and courts her.

Garrett plays Casey, tall and handsome, “perfection,” Casey is the Deputy Mayor of Charlotte and considered one of the most eligible men around. Charming, intelligent, professional, he is dating Delilah’s best friend, Tamara Roberts.

Gibbs is Wes, the Chief of Police in Charlotte. Delilah’s father, he has a long-strained relationship with his daughter which he is hoping to repair. Wes is also rebuilding a relationship with his son, Nate, Delilah’s younger brother, and Delilah’s not happy about it.

Harmon plays Nate, Delilah’s warm-hearted younger brother. He is an Army veteran who has been living in the Veteran Affairs Rehab Center after an injury abroad left him paralyzed and using a wheelchair. While he is adjusting to the VA and his new physical condition, his son, Dion, has been left in Delilah’s care.

Harris plays Christine, Nate’s estranged wife and Dion’s mother. Too much of a wreck to properly care for her son, she has (briefly) entrusted Dion to Delilah’s care — but “brief” is a very elastic word, and this situation is getting tighter and closer to the snapping point with every passing hour — and so is Delilah’s temper.

Hawks is Win, southern, patrician, he is Tamara’s boss. He likes having her on the team and entrusts her to defuse a challenge the company is facing. If she succeeds, she’ll make partner at his firm.

Holt plays Mace, a private investigator, and one of Delilah’s good friends. Smart, sharp-witted, with a fun, easygoing manner, he’s always the reliable friend Delilah can turn to for anything, personal or professional. When Delilah asks for his help on Leah’s case, Mace is intrigued.

Sengbloh plays Leah. Leah and Delilah have known each other since college, but have fallen out of touch in the years that have passed. After suddenly and unjustly being let go from her job, Leah decides to reach out to Delilah hoping her old friend will take on her case as her attorney. Leah is a bit rough around the edges, tired, nervous and skittish from the fallout of her firing.

Tavarez plays Katya, Gordon’s girlfriend, she used to be one of his students, and is ready to take their relationship to the next level by moving in and meeting his kids.

Wright serves as executive producer along with Charles Randolph-Wright and Oprah Winfrey.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Harpo Films, filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will air on OWN in March 2021.