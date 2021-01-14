Dekel Berenson And Paul Wesley Partner On Debut Feature From Alexander Rodnyansky and Marek Rozenbaum

Award-winning director Dekel Berenson and Paul Wesley’s Three Color Films to partner with four time Academy Award nominated Alexander Rodnyansky and Israeli producer, Marek Rozenbaum for debut feature Aliya.

The film tells the story of an 18 year old Ukrainian immigrant who, after discovering her Jewish heritage, moves to Israel and joins the army as a drill instructor. During a brief leave from the base, Aliya suffers a violent assault by her date, and upon returning to the base, she is forced to reevaluate her values, beliefs and role in training young men in the military.

Rodnyansky will come on board to produce the feature, together with veteran Israeli producer Rozenbaum, and producing partner Wesley. Anna Różalska will serve as producer as well.

The film will be shot in Israel. It was selected to the Sam Spiegel Film Lab, where films such as Oscar-winner Son Of Saul have been developed. The feature, which is in development, has also been accepted to the Co-Production Market of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, the first Israeli film to be selected to the program.

Berenson is an Israeli born award-winning writer/director. After completing a mandatory three-year service in the Israeli Defense Forces, he moved to Budapest to complete a master’s degree in International Relations and European Studies, graduating first in his class. Drawing inspiration from travelling to more than sixty countries, Dekel explores real-world social and humanitarian issues across cultural and social boundaries.

Berenson’s recent short film Anna was premiered at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, won Best British Short at the 22nd BIFA awards, and was shortlisted for a BAFTA. The film also recently qualified to be nominated in the Academy Award Short Film category. His short film Ashmina played at over 300 festivals, winning numerous awards, including Oscar Qualifying Best Short Film at the 36th Jerusalem Film Festival and Best Live Action Short at the 59th Krakow Film Festival.