Dekanalog To Launch International-Focused Film Distribution Outfit With Four-Film Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Dekanalog, a new theatrical and digital distribution company with an emphasis on presenting international titles for U.S. audiences, will launch in March with four films on its initial slate.

The company will release Keep an Eye Out, an absurdist comedy directed by Quentin Dupieux, online on March 5. The film played the festival circuit and received a commercial release in France, where Dupieux has garnered a following after receiving critical praise for previous films like Wrong and Rubber.

Festival prize winner This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection will have its virtual debut April 2 via Brooklyn Academy of Music and Museum of the Moving Image. Directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, the drama is this year’s official Oscar submission from Lesotho, the first ever from the African nation.

Also on the Dekanalog slate, without release dates as of now, are Take Me Somewhere Nice and The County. (See full slate details below.)

In addition to acquiring new titles in both virtual and conventional festival markets, Dekanalog will also release restored classics from around the world.

“With the advent of virtual cinema, and the continued growth of the VOD space we feel there is ample interest among the U.S. filmgoing audience for something different,” said Dekanalog co-founder Lysa Le. “We’re excited to share our initial slate of films, which we think offer a unique international perspective and take on modern, groundbreaking storytelling.”

Here is the Dekanalog slate, with loglines provided by the company:

Keep an Eye Out (Quentin Dupieux/2018/France, Belgium)

Synopsis: The prime suspect in a murder case endures an absurd, all night interrogation.

Festival Screenings: Sitges (Winner, Best Screenplay); Fantastic Fest; Rendez-Vous With French Cinema.

Deal Negotiated With: Gregory Chambet, WTFilms

Virtual Release Date: March 5, Angelika Anywhere

This is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection (Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese/2019/Lesotho, South Africa, Italy)

Synopsis: When her village is threatened with forced resettlement due to reservoir construction, an 80-year-old widow finds a new will to live and ignites the spirit of resilience within her community.

Festival Screenings: Sundance (World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Visionary Filmmaking); Venice; Rotterdam; Hong Kong (Winner – FIPRESCI for International Cinema, Best Actress for International Cinema); New York African Film Festival in February 2021.

Deal Negotiated With: Mathieu Delaunay, Memento Films International

Virtual Release Dates: April 2, Brooklyn Academy of Music and Museum of the Moving Image

Take Me Somewhere Nice (Ena Sendijarević/2019/Netherlands, Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Synopsis: Alma travels from the Netherlands to Bosnia to visit the father she’s never met. Teaming up with her indifferent cousin and his charming best friend, they embark together on an increasingly unpredictable road trip adventure through the country’s scorching heartland.

Festival Screenings: Rotterdam (Tiger Award, Special Mention for Exceptional Artistic Achievement); Sarajevo (Winner – Best Film); Vancouver (Winner, Best Score); ACID Cannes Film Festival, Toronto

Deal Negotiated With: Ioanna Stais, Heretic

Release Date: TBD

The County (Grímur Hákonarson/2019/Iceland, Denmark, Germany, France)

Synopsis: A widowed farmer begins life on her own terms by fighting against corruption and injustice in her community.

Festival Screenings: Toronto, Chicago, Palm Springs

Deal Negotiated With: Jan Naszewski, New Europe Film Sales

Release Date: TBD