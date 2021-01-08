Deezer D Dies: ‘ER’ Actor, Rapper Was 55

Deezer D, whose performance as the dependable, good-humored nurse Malik McGrath on NBC’s longrunning hit ER, died yesterday of a suspected heart attack in his Los Angeles home. He was 55.

The actor, who birth name was Dearon Thompson, had undergone multiple heart surgeries over the past decade. His brother Marshawn announced the death to TMZ.

Deezer D performed in every season of the 1994-2009 medical drama that starred George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards, Julianna Margulies, among others. In all, Deezer D’s nurse Malik appeared in at least 190 episodes.

“What a special spirit we have all lost!”, ER actor Mekhi Phifer wrote on Instagram. “Since the first day I met him on the set of ER he absolutely made me feel at home and welcomed. My brother will forever be missed! Many condolences to his friends, fans and family. RIP Deezer D!!”

Added costar Parminder Nagra, “This is so incredibly sad,” while ER producer Neal Baer remembered the actor as a “very sweet, kind man and wonderful to work with on ER.”

Other TV and film credits include Romy & Michelle’s High School Reunion (1997) and the Chris Rock comedy CB4 (1993). His most recent acting credit was the 2017 Kristy Swanson comedy Crowning Jules. He appeared briefly in the Vanilla Ice 1991 video Cool as Ice.

On the musical side, Deezer D released the rap album Delayed, But Not Denied in 2008. His latest song, “History Can’t Be Stopped,” was released posthumously today. The actor-rapper had announced its release on Instagram just three days ago, teasing, “2021 Drops Next Week! Apple Music and Spotify and YouTube.” The post includes a video clip of the new single. Watch it below.