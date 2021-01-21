Deepika Padukone, ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Star, Signs With ICM

EXCLUSIVE: Bollywood mega-star Deepika Padukone, who made her English-language debut as the female lead in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, has signed with ICM for representation in all areas.

One of India’s leading actresses, in 2018 Time magazine named Padukone one of its 100 Most Influential People in the World.

Padukone has acted in close to 30 features across different genres, including three of the ten highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

She was last seen in critically acclaimed film Chhapaak based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She previously broke box office records with Hindi-language film Padmavaat, which made $90M worldwide and $11.8M on just 354 screens in the U.S. Other credits include the award-winning films Piku and Baijaro Mastani, among the best-performing Hindi-language films overseas.

The actress made her English-language film debut as the female lead in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage for Paramount which grossed $346M worldwide.

Padukone is also the principal of Ka Productions, the production company behind Chhapaak and upcoming films The Intern (which is being made with Warner Bros India) and ’83, co-starring her husband Ranveer Singh.

She is additionally represented in India by KWAN and in the U.S. by Danielle Robinson at Alan Siegel Entertainment.