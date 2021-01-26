‘Debris’ Sets Premiere Date As Creator Of New NBC Sci-Fi Drama Draws Parallels To ‘Fringe’ – TCA

NBC has revealed the premiere date for its newest sci-fi drama Debris, from Fringe producer J.H. Wyman.

Debris will premiere on Monday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, NBC announced during its first TCA panel on Tuesday. In addition to teasing the upcoming series and unveiling the premiere date, the Debris team also talked parallels to Fringe.

“There’s always going to be my DNA in the show,” Wyman, who serves as executive producer and showrunner said. “But it’s definitely its own thing.”

Like Fringe, Debris follows government officials as they investigate when wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft has mysterious effects on humankind. Riann Steele will star as MI6’s Finola Jones and Jonathan Tucker as the CIA’s Bryan Beneventi.

While the series will feature different stories driven by the odd effects of the alien leftovers, Debris will see the relationship between the two leads develop and gain complexity as the show continues.

“Joel has given us this opportunity to kind of come in and discover the debris, but then it really opens

it up the rest of the episode and it’s fun for us as actors, for sure, but I think it’ll be fun for audiences to see and speaks to the kind of cable level sci-fi that we’ve become accustomed to that you can have, you can have a bit of both,” said Tucker.

Wyman executive produces through his Frequency Films alongside Jason Hoffs. Legendary and Universal Television co-produces with Frequency Films.