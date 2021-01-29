Universal’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Pic Gets Theatrical Release Date

The movie adaptation of Tony-winning Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen will hit theaters on September 24, Universal Pictures said Friday.

Ben Platt is reprising his Tony-winning title role alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, Nik Dodani, DeMarius Copes and Danny Pino. The story follows Evan Hansen (Platt), a high schooler with social anxiety who unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who died by suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note.

Stephen Chbosky directed the pic from a script by Steven Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, with music and lyrics by La La Land Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce for their Universal-based Marc Platt Productions. Michael Bederman, Levenson, Pasek and Paul and the executive producers.

As of now, Dear Evan Hansen’s competition on that early-fall weekend is Searchlight’s biodrama The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Warner Bros’ Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.

The musical is taking the release slot Universal’s had claimed for an untitled event movie, which the studio said now has moved back a year to September 16, 2022.