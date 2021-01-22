DDO Artists Agency Launches Diversity And Inclusion Initiative Run By Agent Irene Cabrera

Legit agent Irene Cabrera will head a new diversity and inclusion initiative at DDO Artists Agency to identify, recruit, develop and retain clients representing groups that have been traditionally overlooked.

The initiative’s long-term goal is to foster relationships and create new opportunities within a welcoming culture. Cabrera will be joined by talent agents Anthony Boyer, the head of theatrical in DDO’s Los Angeles Legit Division, and KaCee Hudson, director of DDO’s Chicago office to execute collaboration across the entire agency.

“The entertainment business is in the midst of long-overdue and major changes in the way that people of color, non-binary and trans artists, and artists with disabilities are represented” said a DDO statement on its website. “The transformation is happening across all media, including film, television, theater, streaming services, advertising and audio. There are new standards in our society, which have resulted in significant demand from networks, studios and advertisers for high-quality talent that meets the expectations — and reflects the diversity – of contemporary audiences.”

The agency has already been successful in attracting and retaining successful BIPOC and LGBT clients.

“We are delighted to announce Irene Cabrera’s new role as our Director of Diversity and Inclusion, across divisions and time zones,” said Abby Girvin, DDO Partner & Agency Director. “DDO’s roster should be a reflection of the world in which we live, and Irene’s lifelong dedication to inclusion make her an invaluable resource to help make that goal a reality at the agency.”