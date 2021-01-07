CAA Signs David Henry Hwang, Tony Award-Winning ‘M. Butterfly’ Playwright

EXCLUSIVE: David Henry Hwang, the Tony Award-winning M. Butterfly playwright currently writing the script for a live-action musical film adaptation of Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, has signed with CAA.

Hwang, the first and to-date only Asian American playwright to win the Tony Award for Best Play, is a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. His most recent show, Soft Power, written with composer Jeanine Tesori and directed by Leigh Silverman, premiered at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles and opened in New York at the Public Theater. A finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama, Soft Power won six Ovation Awards for the Los Angeles production. The cast album was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

His other play credits include the Obie Award winning Golden Child, Chinglish and, his third Pulitzer finalist, Yellow Face. Hwang wrote a new book for for the 2002 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Flower Drum Song, and the book for Disney’s 2006 Broadway musical Tarzan.

Hwang was a co-writer on the 2000 Elton John and Tim Rice musical Aida (a revival, to be directed by Schele Williams, is in the works). He’s written the librettos for four operas composed by Philip Glass.

In addition to writing the screenplay for the 1993 film adaptation of M. Butterfly, Hwang was a writer and consulting producer for four seasons of Showtime’s The Affair.

Awards and honors include the William Inge Award for Distinguished Achievement in the American Theatre, the Asia Society Cultural Achievement Award, the PEN/Laura Pels Award for a Master American Dramatist, and the Steinberg Award for playwriting. In 2014, he was named Head of the MFA playwriting program at Columbia University School of the Arts, and he currently serves as Co-Chair of the American Theater Wing, which founded and co-presents the Tony Awards. He was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame in 2018.

Hwang’s attorneys are David Berlin and Carolyn Conrad at Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams, Berlin & Dunham.