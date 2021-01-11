David Guggenheim, Simon Kinberg Test 2021 Market With Untitled Action Spec With Supernatural Elements

EXCLUSIVE: The market for new material and big spec script vehicles proved strong last year despite the pandemic. First up to test if specs and packages pick right up will be Safe House scribe David Guggenheim and producer Simon Kinberg, the duo that previously teamed on the series Designated Survivor.

Sources said that Guggenheim has written a script he developed with Kinberg, who is producing. The result will be brought to market this morning by Verve, which reps Guggenheim. The untitled script has a big action concept with franchise potential, a supernatural element, and a big lead role for an actress.

Guggenheim last year sold Our Man From Jersey to Netflix in a sven-figure deal and is writing it as a star vehicle for Mark Wahlberg to play a blue-collar 007 protagonist, with Wahlberg producing with Stephen Levinson, who hatched the idea.

Kinberg last year made a seven-figure deal for his first spec since Mr. And Mrs Smith. Here Comes the Flood sold to Netflix and will be directed by Jason Bateman. Right after that came another big sale, this one at Apple TV+, for an Africa-set thriller vehicle for Idris Elba, and he’s writing and producing Battlestar Galactica as a film. On the small screen he wrote and is EP of the Apple TV+ series Invasion. He directed his script for the international spy thriller The 355 with Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Diane Kruger, which Universal releases on MLK weekend in 2022.

Stay tuned.