David Bowie Musical ‘Lazarus’ To Stream On Icon’s Birthday And Death Anniversary

The filmed London production of the David Bowie musical Lazarus starring Michael C. Hall will stream for three performances this weekend to mark both the late singer’s Jan. 8 birthday and the fifth anniversary of his Jan. 10 death.

Producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment announced the exclusive release of the streamed performances today. The production was captured live on stage during the musical’s sold-out 2016 run at King’s Cross Theatre. Lazarus premiered in 2015 at The New York Theatre Workshop, one of Bowie’s final completed projects.

Bowie, ‘The Man Who Fell To Earth’ (1976) Everett Collection

Inspired by the novel The Man Who Fell To Earth by Walter Tevis (The Queen’s Gambit) and serving as a sequel to the both the book and the 1976 film starring Bowie, Lazarus utilizes classic songs from the Bowie catalog (including “Changes,” “All The Young Dudes,” “Heroes”) as well as several numbers written for the stage show such as the title song. Directed by Ivo van Hove (Broadway’s West Side Story, Network) and with a book by Bowie and Enda Walsh (Once), Lazarus stars Hall as Thomas Newton, the character played by Bowie in the Nicolas Roeg film.

Lazarus also stars Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) and Michael Esper (American Idiot). The plot follows Newton years after the action of The Man Who Fell To Earth. Incapable of dying, the alien has slid into alcoholic despair and grief, haunted by a young girl and threatened by a dangerous stalker.

Lazarus will not be available on-demand after the three worldwide streams have concluded on the Dice platform. (Ticket information is here.) See below for specific broadcast times, and watch a scene from the filmed performance here featuring Caruso singing “Life on Mars”:

Broadcast times in the U.S. on Jan. 8 and 9 are 6 pm PT/9 pm ET and on Jan. 10 at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET. UK times are 7 pm Friday and Saturday and 3 pm on Sunday.