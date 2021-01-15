‘Dark-Hunter’, ‘The League’ Author Sherrilyn Kenyon Signs With Zero Gravity Management

EXCLUSIVE: Bestselling author Sherrilyn Kenyon, best known for her Dark-Hunter series, has signed with Zero Gravity Management for representation in film, television, and book-to-film-and-TV rights.

Since her first book debuted in 1993 while she was still in college, Kenyon has placed multiple series on the New York Times bestseller list in all formats and genres, including manga and graphic novels, and has more than 70 million books in print worldwide. In addition to Dark-Hunter, her current series include Chronicles of Nick, Deadman’s Cross, Nevermore, Lords of Avalon and The League.

Over the years, her Lords of Avalon novels have been adapted by Marvel, and her Dark-Hunter and Chronicles of Nick are New York Times bestselling manga and comics, and are No. 1 bestselling adult coloring books.

Zero Gravity Management, producers behind the Emmy-winning Netflix series Ozark and box office hit Honest Thief, directed by Mark Williams, recently wrapped production on Joe Carnahan’s Cop Shop, starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo.