Danny Boyle To Direct FX Limited Series On Sex Pistols Guitarist Steve Jones; Maisie Williams & Toby Wallace Among Cast

Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting helmer Danny Boyle is collaborating with FX on a limited series based on the memoir of Steve Jones, the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist who helped usher in a punk revolution in Britain.

Boyle will direct and executive produce the six-part series, which is titled Pistol and was created by Moulin Rouge! writer Craig Pearce and is co-written by Frank Cottrell Boyce (24 Hour Party People). Babyteeth actor Toby Wallace stars as Jones, while Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has joined the cast as punk icon Jordan.

Other cast includes Anson Boon (Crawl) as John Lydon, Louis Partridge (Enola Homes) as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Fabien Frankel (The Serpent) as Glen Matlock, Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls) as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler (Don’t Worry Darling) as Chrissie Hynde, and Emma Appleton (The Witcher) as Nancy Spungen.

Produced by FX Productions, Pistol is anchored by Jones’ book, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, which moves from West London’s council estates, to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s notorious Kings Road SEX shop, to the international controversy that came with the release of Never Mind the Bollocks, which was banned by the BBC and is frequently listed as one of the most influential albums of all time.

Jones, Boyle, and Pearce serve as executive producers alongside Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Tracey Seaward, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman and wiip. The series was announced by Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX Entertainment. Production will begin on March 7. Pistol represents Boyle’s latest collaboration with FX after he executive produced and directed three episodes of Trust.

“It’s great to be back in business with Danny Boyle,” said Grad. “Steve Jones was at the center of the storm that shook the rock establishment and we’re thrilled to have Danny and the rest of the creative team tell his story as a member of one of music’s most notorious bands — the Sex Pistols.”

Boyle added: “Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent. This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture…where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch and listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac — a hero for the times — Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

Pistol is also the latest chapter in the creative partnership between Boyle and Peter Rice, Disney’s chairman of general entertainment content. Their relationship dates back to 1994, when as an acquisitions executive at Fox, Rice first saw Boyle’s debut feature Shallow Grave in Cannes. Since then, they have collaborated on projects including 28 Days Later and Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire.