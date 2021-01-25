Dan Bucatinsky Joins New ABC Drama Series ‘Rebel’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Dan Bucatinsky is returning to ABC’s Thursday lineup.

The actor, who won an Emmy for his recurring role on TGIT drama Scandal, has joined the cast of ABC’s new Katey Sagal-starring series Rebel, which earlier today was slotted in the Thursday 10 PM slot starting April 8. He is coming off a series regular role on another ABC series, The Baker and the Beauty.

Created by Krista Vernoff inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Rebel centers on Annie “Rebel” Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

Bucatinsky will play Jason Erickson, an edgy, somewhat bitter university professor who Rebel (Sagal) seeks out to enlist his help.

The series hails from Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Signature.

In addition to his acting, Bucatinsky is the author of the book Does This Baby Make Me Look Straight? and his production company with Lisa Kudrow, Is or Isn’t Entertainment, is behind such shows as Who Do You Think You Are?, The Comeback, 25 Words or Less and Web Therapy starring Kudrow and currently airing on Amazon’s IMDbTV.

He’s repped by Principal Entertainment LA, Gersh and attorney Bob Myman.