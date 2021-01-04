The Daily Wire Makes First Foray Into Film & TV With School Shooting Movie ‘Run Hide Fight’; Right-Wing Site Developing Two TV Series

EXCLUSIVE: Conservative news website The Daily Wire has made its first movie acquisition in the shape of high-school shooting thriller Run Hide Fight, the first of multiple projects on a new film and TV slate.

Daily Wire has picked up North American rights to the Venice title, about a 17-year-old who must fight for her life and those of her school mates against a group of live-streaming terrorists. Isabel May, Thomas Jane and Radha Mitchell star in the film, whose first full trailer we can reveal above.

The film will premiere during a “Daily Wire Backstage event” hosted by Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing on January 14, 2021. The event will be live-streamed on DailyWire and YouTube. After the premiere, Daily Wire members will be able to watch the movie on the film’s dedicated website.

Run Hide Fight was written and directed by Kyle Rankin and produced by Texas-based filmmakers Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and Amanda Presmyk. Sonnier, known for his “populist studio” Cinesite, is launching his new production banner, Bonfire Legend, off the back of the film’s release.

“Run Hide Fight is ultimately a movie about courage in the face of evil,” said Boreing. “This is a gut-wrenching film that does not offer easy talking points, which is why liberal Hollywood executives have refused to distribute it,” he claimed.

“We’re proud to work with The Daily Wire as the exclusive North American distributor for Run Hide Fight,” stated Sonnier who cut the deal with the site. “The Daily Wire’s policy of not publishing the names of mass shooters made it an ideal partner. If this film has a political viewpoint, it’s that we should not make terrorists famous; it’s the heroes whose names we should remember.”

He continued: “We spent years carefully developing this movie in consultation with law enforcement veterans and shooting victims to immerse people into a realistic portrayal of what it’s like to experience one of these tragedies.”

The Dragged Across Concrete producer told us that The Daily Wire made a “compelling offer with a savvy release plan, and I was thrilled to do the deal”.

Daily Wire Slate

Boreing told Deadline about how the Run Hide Fight deal came about: “We had always imagined launching into entertainment with something developed in-house. But Dallas shared the film with us, and told us about the challenges he was having finding a home for the picture despite the successful premiere at Venice. I was skeptical the film would be right for us, but when I saw the strength Isabel brought to Zoe and the honesty with which Kyle approached his subject while still delivering an entertaining feature, I was convinced this was our project.”

He expanded: “Right now, we’re developing three projects internally – two series and a feature. Since announcing our move into the space, we’ve heard from quite a few filmmakers with outside-the-box pitches unlikely to find a home in the current political climate. If people continue to subscribe, as we believe they will, we’ll be acquiring more and more projects.”

Boreing added about the site’s content plans: “Run Hide Fight is a preview of our plans and the type of movies and series we will offer in the not-too-distant future. Like this film, our entertainment content won’t be overtly political, but it will reflect our values. Our mission is simple: We will make great entertainment that all Americans can enjoy, regardless of their political views. If you’re fed-up with the cultural edicts of our country’s self-appointed moral overlords in Hollywood and legacy media, stay tuned.”

The growing media company last year announced plans to move its headquarters from Los Angeles to Nashville.