Spike Lee And His ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Cast On Tackling Racism In Vietnam, Working With Chadwick Boseman & More – Contenders Film

For Deadline’s Contenders Film awards-season event Netflix brought Da 5 Bloods director Spike Lee and the cast that joined him in Vietnam and Thailand.

The group had lost none of the rapport that distinguishes Da 5 Boods, about a group of vets returning for the first time since the Vietnam War. They are there ostensibly to recover the remains of the fifth member of their tight-knit outfit (played by the late Chadwick Boseman), but they are also hoping to retrieve a cachet of solid U.S. gold bars downed by Viet Cong troops when they were secreted in by the CIA.

Taking part in the panel with Lee was the ensemble cast including Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr and Norm Lewis. Also joining was Jonathan Majors, the breakout star of Lovecraft Country who plays the son of one of the vets (Lindo).

The actors discuss playing war games with Lee, and combining period drama with topical discussions of race and how little things have changed since the 1960s, all set to the brilliant music of Marvin Gaye.

