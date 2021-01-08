Cynthia Erivo Reveals New Key Art For Nat Geo’s ‘Genius: Aretha’

Actress Cynthia Erivo dropped new key art on her Instagram page today for the upcoming season of National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha. Erivo, who stars in the eight-part limited series as the Queen of Soul, released the poster on her birthday to commemorate the life of the legendary singer.

“Today is my birthday and I couldn’t be prouder of the chance to tell the story of the Queen of Soul,” Erivo wrote. “She sang the songs for the feelings our hearts couldn’t find the words for. She told stories with the melodies she weaved and was unafraid to speak truth to power.”

The third season of Genius will explore the late Aretha Franklin’s musical genius and career, as well as the immeasurable impact and lasting influence she had on music and culture around the world. Genius: Aretha will premiere on National Geographic this March.

Suzan-Lori Parks is executive producer and showrunner of Genius: Aretha, with music mogul and longtime Franklin collaborator Clive Davis as well as Atlantic Records chairman and CEO Craig Kallman also executive producing.

Imagine is partnering with Warner Music Group for the third season, which will again be executive produced by Imagine’s Grazer, Ron Howard. Davis and Kallman have also joined as executive producers. Returning executive producers also include Francie Calfo (Genius, Empire), Ken Biller (Genius: Einstein, Genius: Picasso), Ken Biller, MWM Studios’ Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane, and Sam Sokolow. Diana Son joins as executive producer. Imagine’s Anna Culp serves as producer alongside Peter Afterman.

Check out the new art below.