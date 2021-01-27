Curtis Brown Group Signs First Podcast Producer With ‘Conflicted’ & ‘Football Legends’ Outfit Message Heard

EXCLUSIVE: Global lit and talent agency Curtis Brown Group has inked a deal to represent its first podcast company, Message Heard.

The UK audio outfit has credits including the ARIAS-nominated Conflicted, Spotify’s Football Legends, Twenty Twenty: A Pop Culture Podcast, and Undiscovered. The company will now team with Curtis Brown on its next project, In Focus, with photographer David Yarrow. Debuting February 3, the show will tell the stories behind some of the most captivating natural world photography on earth, taken by Yarrow himself, across six episodes.

Curtis Brown will work with Message Heard to launch new podcasts as well as exploiting IP for film and TV. Luke Speed will handle media rights across film, TV and documentary for the company.

“In such a short space of time, we have seen podcasts evolve at the most astonishing rate. This relationship has many aspects we are very excited about; first and foremost the incredible stories we are working together to get out there in a format that is fast overtaking many other media formats,” said Alice Lutyens, head of Original Audio and Podcasts at Curtis Brown. “But also, the huge potential for TV, film and books exploitation. We really look forward to a happy and fruitful future with Message Heard.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to be represented by Curtis Brown, a global talent agency that really understands and appreciates the power of audio,” said Message Heard CEO Jake Warren. “With its own bespoke audio division, this partnership reinforces our belief that podcasting is here to stay. Podcasts will continue to influence traditional media, and this partnership allows both parties to pioneer the growth of this medium.”