‘Cruel Summer’: Amazon Takes Worldwide Rights To Jessica Biel/eOne-Produced Freeform Series

Amazon Prime Video has taken the worldwide rights to Freeform’s upcoming thriller drama series Cruel Summer (formerly known as Last Summer), from Bert V. Royal, Jessica Biel, eOne, and Iron Ocean Productions.

Amazon will premiere the series outside of U.S., Canada, and China after its launch on Freeform. Cruel Summer takes place over three summers — 1993-95 — in a small Texas town when a beautiful popular teen, Kate (Olivia Holt), is abducted and, seemingly unrelated, a girl, Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia), goes from being a sweet, awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town and, by ’95, the most despised person in America. Each episode is told from the POV of one of the two main girls, which will have the viewers’ loyalties constantly shifting as more information is revealed.

“With Cruel Summer, Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Bert V. Royal and Tia Napolitano have created a unique drama that will have Prime members around the world biting their fingernails as this mysterious story plays out,” said Brad Beale Vice President, Worldwide Content Acquisition for Prime Video.

The show was created and executive produced by Royal, with Tia Napolitano serving as showrunner and executive producer. Max Winkler directed and executive produced the pilot. eOne has worldwide distribution rights to the series (excluding U.S. and Canada), including second windows.