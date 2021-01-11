Critics Choice Super Awards Full Winners List: ‘Palm Springs’, ‘Soul’, ‘The Boys’ Among Top Honorees

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) is set to host its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards on Sunday night on The CW. Like many televised awards ceremonies in the past 10 months, the Critics Choice Super Awards follows Covid-19 safety protocols with writer-director Kevin Smith and actress Dani Fernandez as hosts. The full show will be available to stream for free on The CW App and cwtv.com on Monday.

The Super Awards honor the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation. Topping the list of winners this year in the film categories are Palm Springs and Soul with three wins each while Amazon’s The Boys led series wins with four trophies. Overall, Netflix won the most awards, adding five Super Awards to its mantle thanks to Da 5 Bloods, The Old Guard and BoJack Horseman.

Hulu and NEON’s Palm Springs Palm Springs was recognized for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie while Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti scored acting accolades. Disney’s Soul earned Best Animated Movie, as well as Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie for Jamie Foxx and Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie for Tina Fey.

The diabolical The Boys cleaned up on the series side and won Best Superhero Series. Aya Cash won Best Actress in a Superhero Series while Antony Starr nabbed Best Actor in a Superhero Series and Best Villain in a Series. He was the only actor to take home multiple awards.

The Legacy Award was given to the Star Trek franchise. Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart and Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green accepted the special honor, which came as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.

The Critics Choice Super Awards show was produced by Bob Bain Productions. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

Read the full list of winners below.

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)

BEST ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul (Disney+)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney+)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Tina Fey – Soul (Disney+)

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE

The Old Guard (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)

BEST HORROR MOVIE

The Invisible Man (Universal)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)

BEST ACTION SERIES

Vikings (History)

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES

Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES

Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES

The Boys (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES

Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)

BEST HORROR SERIES

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES

Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)