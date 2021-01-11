Critics Choice Super Awards Full Winners List: ‘Palm Springs’, ‘Soul’, ‘The Boys’ Among Top Honorees

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) is set to host its inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards on Sunday night on The CW. Like many televised awards ceremonies in the past 10 months, the Critics Choice Super Awards follows Covid-19 safety protocols with writer-director Kevin Smith and actress Dani Fernandez as hosts. The full show will be available to stream for free on The CW App and cwtv.com on Monday.
The Super Awards honor the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation. Topping the list of winners this year in the film categories are Palm Springs and Soul with three wins each while Amazon’s The Boys led series wins with four trophies. Overall, Netflix won the most awards, adding five Super Awards to its mantle thanks to Da 5 Bloods, The Old Guard and BoJack Horseman.
Hulu and NEON’s Palm Springs Palm Springs was recognized for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie while Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti scored acting accolades. Disney’s Soul earned Best Animated Movie, as well as Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie for Jamie Foxx and Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie for Tina Fey.
The diabolical The Boys cleaned up on the series side and won Best Superhero Series. Aya Cash won Best Actress in a Superhero Series while Antony Starr nabbed Best Actor in a Superhero Series and Best Villain in a Series. He was the only actor to take home multiple awards.
The Legacy Award was given to the Star Trek franchise. Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart and Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green accepted the special honor, which came as the franchise celebrates its 55th anniversary.
The Critics Choice Super Awards show was produced by Bob Bain Productions. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.
Read the full list of winners below.
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Universal)
BEST ANIMATED MOVIE
Soul (Disney+)
BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Jamie Foxx – Soul (Disney+)
BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Tina Fey – Soul (Disney+)
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE
The Old Guard (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE
Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey (Warner Bros.)
BEST HORROR MOVIE
The Invisible Man (Universal)
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Universal)
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Universal)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Paramount)
BEST ACTION SERIES
Vikings (History)
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES
Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (TNT)
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Fox)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
BEST VOICE ACTOR IN AN ANIMATED SERIES
Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
BEST VOICE ACTRESS IN AN ANIMATED SERIES
Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES
The Boys (Amazon)
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES
Aya Cash – The Boys (Amazon)
BEST HORROR SERIES
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (The CW)
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES
Antony Starr – The Boys (Amazon)
