Craig Mazin Extends Overall Deal With HBO & HBO Max

Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is staying in business with HBO.

The writer and producer has extended his overall deal with the WarnerMedia-owned premium cable network and its streaming sibling HBO Max for an additional three years.

It comes as he prepares for his latest series, an adaptation of Sony Playstation video game franchise The Last Of Us. The project, which is with HBO, is being written by Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who wrote the video game, and tells the story of Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed.

Mazin was responsible for HBO’s period drama Chernobyl, produced by British firm Sister, which scored nineteen Emmy nominations and won for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Director. He also won Writers Guild, Producers Guild and Peabody Awards for the five-part series.

He has also written a slew of feature films including Scary Movie 3 and 4, Identity Thief and the second and third Hangover sequels. He also wrote the latest screenplay draft for Lionsgate’s feature film adaptation of Borderlands, which Eli Roth is directing.

Mazin, who co-hosts screenwriting podcast Scriptnotes with John August, is represented by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.