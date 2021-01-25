California Lifts Covid-19 Stay-At-Home Order Statewide

Officials with the California Department of Public Health have lifted the stay-at-home order for all counties amid signs that Covid-19 is spreading at a slower rate across the state.

Authorities cited improving conditions in hospitals but noted that counties remain subject to the restrictive “purple tier” of guidelines for economic reopening. Individual counties, however, still are able to impose stricter restrictions than the state. It was unclear whether Los Angeles County — considered a national epicenter of the current surge in the virus — would be easing any of its restrictions.

But the state’s move today lead to a resumption of outdoor dining and as at least some services at gyms, barber shops and nail salons, among other businesses.

Sarah Reingewirtz/AP

“California is slowly starting to emerge from the most dangerous surge of this pandemic yet, which is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been hoping for,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services. “Seven weeks ago, our hospitals and front-line medical workers were stretched to their limits, but Californians heard the urgent message to stay home when possible and our surge after the December holidays did not overwhelm the health care system to the degree we had feared.”

The regional stay-at-home order was imposed in Southern California early last month when intensive-care unit capacity dropped below 15%. The regional capacity subsequently dropped to an adjusted 0%, and the order was extended on December 29. But state officials said Monday that with hospitalization numbers trending downward, four-week projections now indicate ICU capacity will rise above the 15% threshold.

“Californians heard the urgent message to stay home as much as possible and accepted that challenge to slow the surge and save lives,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer. “Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains.”

Because case rates remain high across most of California, the state’s Hospital Surge Order remains in place to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. The stay-at-home order, which limits non-essential activities from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., also is over.

“Covid-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over,” Aragón said, “but it’s important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner.”

Health officials reminded that it remains critical that Californians continue to wear masks when they leave home, stick to six-foot social distancing, avoid gatherings and mixing with other households and maintain good hand-washing habits.

They also urged residents to get the Covid-19 vaccines when their turn comes up.

In Los Angeles County, health officials said appointments are available this week at its five large coronavirus vaccination centers: Magic Mountain, the Pomona Fairplex, Cal State Northridge, the Forum in Inglewood and the County Office of Education in Downey. Those who are eligible can make an appointment at vaccinatelacounty.com.

But Dr. Paul Simon, the L.A. County Health Department’s chief science officer, said those five largest vaccination sites, which have a daily capacity of about 4,000 shots, will be operating at much lower capacity this week — likely in the 2,000-2,500 range — because of a woefully short supply and the overburdened online reservation system.

Simon said Friday that the most recent figures showed that 441,140 doses of vaccine have already been administered in the county, although he said that number is likely much higher due to delays in tallying vaccination totals. As of this week, the county had received about 853,000 total doses.

“We do understand how important it is to get vaccine out as quickly as possible,” Simon said, urging patience for those who have had trouble scheduling an appointment. “”The vaccination effort will likely extend well into 2022.”

City News Service contributed to this report.