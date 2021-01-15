‘The Vaccine: Conquering Covid’ Special With Dr. Anthony Fauci & Others Set At Discovery & Discovery+

EXCLUSIVE: While much of America’s attention diverted in recent weeks, the coronavirus pandemic has worsened apace. Now, a day after President-elect Joe Biden revealed his plan to battle the disease, Discovery announces a timely, light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel special dedicated to the cutting-edge science behind creating vaccines.

Featuring global infectious-diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, The Vaccine: Conquering Covid will premiere at 8 p.m. Sunday, February 21, on Discovery and streamer Discovery+. It will air at 9 p.m. the following night on Science Channel.

Discovery

Set against the backdrop of a rising global death count — which is expected to top 2 million this weekend — and a pandemic that has left the world on edge, the special goes behind the scenes of the race for a vaccine and offers interviews with the world’s leading doctors involved. Along with Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, it features Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, and Dr. John Mascola of the National Institutes of Health, as well as interviews with scientists from leading pharmaceutical companies including Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer.

In what would become one of the most extraordinary scientific accomplishments in a generation, the early development of the Covid-19 vaccines not only has given the world reason to hope an end to the pandemic is near but that life will soon return back to normal. The race for a vaccine also has revolutionized the process in creating a vaccine – following a timeline that many considered impossible.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis

The Vaccine: Conquering Covid also details the heroic efforts of early trial volunteers, including Jen Haller, a Seattle resident who became the first person in the United States to receive the Moderna vaccine. Viewers will hear firsthand accounts from those at the forefront of the pandemic as well as from leaders such Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who details the strategy behind successfully rolling out and distributing the vaccines to the masses and the hurdles leaders are facing along the way.

“With everything the world has been through over the last year, the public craves an understanding of what is happening and what is yet to come,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual. “We are proud to present this deep-dive into the Covid-19 crisis to Discovery audiences, detailing the work of thousands of men and women around the world who are proving there is hope is on the horizon.”

Glass Entertainment Group produced The Vaccine: Conquering Covid, Nancy Glass, Eric Neuhaus, Peter Reiss and Jon Hirsch executive producing alongside Caroline Perez and Lindsey Foster Blumberg for Science Channel and Discovery.