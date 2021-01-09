Deadline’s Contenders International – Watch The Livestream

Deadline kicks off the New Year and movie awards season with our first edition of Contenders International, which gets underway this morning at 8 a.m. PT. The event showcases 22 titles from 15 studios, streamers and distributors with presentations including clips and filmmaker/talent Q&As. In all, 19 of the films are official submissions to the Best International Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards.
Due to the pandemic Contenders International will be presented virtually
While international markets have been a profit center for the studios for many years, local films have begun to take on greater importance outside festivals and indeed their home countries. That was particularly the case in 2019 with South Korea’s Parasite, which went on to become the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar, doing so in February 2020.
Indeed, talent abounds abroad and we at Deadline are pleased to shine a spotlight on worthy movies that don’t always get the attention they deserve, as well as providing filmmakers with a chance to discuss their work and inspirations in front of a dedicated, discerning audience. Among the high-profile names involved in Contenders International are Sophia Loren, Edoardo Ponti, Nina Hoss, Andrei Konchalovsky, Philippe Lacôte, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Vinterberg, Javier Cámara, Fernando Trueba, Alexander Nanau and more.
Countries represented include Serbia, Greece, Colombia, Belarus, Switzerland, Chile, Hungary, Finland, Poland, Romania, France, Georgia, Russia, Ivory Coast, Italy, Mexico, Denmark, Slovakia, Indonesia, Guatemala and India.
Below is today’s full schedule, and stay tuned for Deadline’s Contenders Documentary tomorrow (January 10) and Contenders Film on January 23-34.
CONTENDERS INTERNATIONAL PANEL SCHEDULE
(all times PT)
8 a.m. – WELCOME
8:04-8:34 a.m. – Samuel Goldwyn Films
Another Round
Mads Mikkelsen
Thomas Vinterberg
The Auschwitz Report
Peter Bebjak
Noel Czuczor
8:34-8:57 a.m. – Neon
Dear Comrades!
Andrei Konchalovsky
Night of the Kings
Philippe Lacôte
8:57-9:12 a.m. – 101 Studios
Dara of Jasenovac
Michael Barenbaum
9:12-9:27 a.m. – XYZ Films
Jallikattu
Nate Bolotin
Lijo Jose Pellissery
Prashant Pillai
9:28-9:38 a.m. – MORNING BREAK
9:40-9:50 a.m. – Cohen Media Group
Apples
Christos Nikou
Persian Lessons
Vadim Perelman
Ilya Stewart
El Olivido Que Seremos
Javier Cámara
Fernando Trueba
10:11-10:21 a.m. – Kino Lorber
Never Gonna Snow Again
Michal Englert
Małgorzata Szumowska
10:2-10:31 a.m. – Outsider Pictures
Kill It and Leave This Town
Mariusz Wilczynski
10:32-11:02 a.m. – LUNCH BREAK
11:03-11:19 a.m. – Film Movement
My Little Sister
Stéphanie Chuat
Nina Hoss
Véronique Reymond
11:19am – 11:44 a.m. – Shudder
Impetigore
Joko Anwar
La Llorona
Jayro Bustamante
11:44-11:58 a.m. – Gravitas Ventures
The Mole Agent
Maite Alberdi
11:59 a.m.- 12:13 p.m. – Greenwich Entertainment
Preparations To Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time
Lili Horvát
12:14-12:29 p.m. – Helsinki Films
Tove
Zaida Bergroth
Alma Pöysti
12:30-12:40 p.m. AFTERNOON BREAK
12:41-1:02 p.m. – Magnolia Pictures
Collective
Alexander Nanau
Two Of Us
Filippo Meneghetti
Barbara Sukowa
1:02-1:17 p.m. – Mubi
Beginning
Dea Kulumbegashvili
1:18-1:41 p.m. – Netflix
The Life Ahead
Sophia Loren
Edoardo Ponti
I’m No Longer Here
Fernando Frías De La Parra
