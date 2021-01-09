Deadline’s Contenders International – Watch The Livestream

Deadline kicks off the New Year and movie awards season with our first edition of Contenders International, which gets underway this morning at 8 a.m. PT. The event showcases 22 titles from 15 studios, streamers and distributors with presentations including clips and filmmaker/talent Q&As. In all, 19 of the films are official submissions to the Best International Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Due to the pandemic Contenders International will be presented virtually, so click here to register and join the livestream. You can additionally follow along for the day on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram via @Deadline and #DeadlineContenders. See the full schedule of panels below.

While international markets have been a profit center for the studios for many years, local films have begun to take on greater importance outside festivals and indeed their home countries. That was particularly the case in 2019 with South Korea’s Parasite, which went on to become the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar, doing so in February 2020.

Indeed, talent abounds abroad and we at Deadline are pleased to shine a spotlight on worthy movies that don’t always get the attention they deserve, as well as providing filmmakers with a chance to discuss their work and inspirations in front of a dedicated, discerning audience. Among the high-profile names involved in Contenders International are Sophia Loren, Edoardo Ponti, Nina Hoss, Andrei Konchalovsky, Philippe Lacôte, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Vinterberg, Javier Cámara, Fernando Trueba, Alexander Nanau and more.

Countries represented include Serbia, Greece, Colombia, Belarus, Switzerland, Chile, Hungary, Finland, Poland, Romania, France, Georgia, Russia, Ivory Coast, Italy, Mexico, Denmark, Slovakia, Indonesia, Guatemala and India.

Below is today’s full schedule, and stay tuned for Deadline’s Contenders Documentary tomorrow (January 10) and Contenders Film on January 23-34.

CONTENDERS INTERNATIONAL PANEL SCHEDULE

(all times PT)

8 a.m. – WELCOME

8:04-8:34 a.m. – Samuel Goldwyn Films

Another Round

Mads Mikkelsen

Thomas Vinterberg

The Auschwitz Report

Peter Bebjak

Noel Czuczor

8:34-8:57 a.m. – Neon

Dear Comrades!

Andrei Konchalovsky

Night of the Kings

Philippe Lacôte

8:57-9:12 a.m. – 101 Studios

Dara of Jasenovac

Michael Barenbaum

9:12-9:27 a.m. – XYZ Films

Jallikattu

Nate Bolotin

Lijo Jose Pellissery

Prashant Pillai

9:28-9:38 a.m. – MORNING BREAK

9:40-9:50 a.m. – Cohen Media Group

Apples

Christos Nikou

Persian Lessons

Vadim Perelman

Ilya Stewart

El Olivido Que Seremos

Javier Cámara

Fernando Trueba

10:11-10:21 a.m. – Kino Lorber

Never Gonna Snow Again

Michal Englert

Małgorzata Szumowska

10:2-10:31 a.m. – Outsider Pictures

Kill It and Leave This Town

Mariusz Wilczynski

10:32-11:02 a.m. – LUNCH BREAK

11:03-11:19 a.m. – Film Movement

My Little Sister

Stéphanie Chuat

Nina Hoss

Véronique Reymond

11:19am – 11:44 a.m. – Shudder

Impetigore

Joko Anwar

La Llorona

Jayro Bustamante

11:44-11:58 a.m. – Gravitas Ventures

The Mole Agent

Maite Alberdi

11:59 a.m.- 12:13 p.m. – Greenwich Entertainment

Preparations To Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time

Lili Horvát

12:14-12:29 p.m. – Helsinki Films

Tove

Zaida Bergroth

Alma Pöysti

12:30-12:40 p.m. AFTERNOON BREAK

12:41-1:02 p.m. – Magnolia Pictures

Collective

Alexander Nanau

Two Of Us

Filippo Meneghetti

Barbara Sukowa

1:02-1:17 p.m. – Mubi

Beginning

Dea Kulumbegashvili

1:18-1:41 p.m. – Netflix

The Life Ahead

Sophia Loren

Edoardo Ponti

I’m No Longer Here

Fernando Frías De La Parra