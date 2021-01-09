Deadline’s Contenders International – Watch The Livestream

Click to Skip Ad
Deadline kicks off the New Year and movie awards season with our first edition of Contenders International, which gets underway this morning at 8 a.m. PT. The event showcases 22 titles from 15 studios, streamers and distributors with presentations including clips and filmmaker/talent Q&As. In all, 19 of the films are official submissions to the Best International Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Due to the pandemic Contenders International will be presented virtually, so click here to register and join the livestream. You can additionally follow along for the day on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram via @Deadline and #DeadlineContenders. See the full schedule of panels below.

While international markets have been a profit center for the studios for many years, local films have begun to take on greater importance outside festivals and indeed their home countries. That was particularly the case in 2019 with South Korea’s Parasite, which went on to become the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar, doing so in February 2020.

Indeed, talent abounds abroad and we at Deadline are pleased to shine a spotlight on worthy movies that don’t always get the attention they deserve, as well as providing filmmakers with a chance to discuss their work and inspirations in front of a dedicated, discerning audience. Among the high-profile names involved in Contenders International are Sophia Loren, Edoardo Ponti, Nina Hoss, Andrei Konchalovsky, Philippe Lacôte, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Vinterberg, Javier Cámara, Fernando Trueba, Alexander Nanau and more.

Countries represented include Serbia, Greece, Colombia, Belarus, Switzerland, Chile, Hungary, Finland, Poland, Romania, France, Georgia, Russia, Ivory Coast, Italy, Mexico, Denmark, Slovakia, Indonesia, Guatemala and India.

Below is today’s full schedule, and stay tuned for Deadline’s Contenders Documentary tomorrow (January 10) and Contenders Film on January 23-34.

CONTENDERS INTERNATIONAL PANEL SCHEDULE
(all times PT)

8 a.m. – WELCOME

8:04-8:34 a.m. – Samuel Goldwyn Films

Another Round
Mads Mikkelsen
Thomas Vinterberg

The Auschwitz Report
Peter Bebjak
Noel Czuczor

8:34-8:57 a.m. – Neon

Dear Comrades!
Andrei Konchalovsky

Night of the Kings
Philippe Lacôte

8:57-9:12 a.m. – 101 Studios

Dara of Jasenovac
Michael Barenbaum

9:12-9:27 a.m. – XYZ Films

Jallikattu
Nate Bolotin
Lijo Jose Pellissery
Prashant Pillai

9:28-9:38 a.m. – MORNING BREAK

9:40-9:50 a.m. – Cohen Media Group

Apples
Christos Nikou

Persian Lessons
Vadim Perelman
Ilya Stewart

El Olivido Que Seremos
Javier Cámara
Fernando Trueba

10:11-10:21 a.m. – Kino Lorber

Never Gonna Snow Again
Michal Englert
Małgorzata Szumowska

10:2-10:31 a.m. – Outsider Pictures

Kill It and Leave This Town
Mariusz Wilczynski

10:32-11:02 a.m. – LUNCH BREAK

11:03-11:19 a.m. – Film Movement

My Little Sister
Stéphanie Chuat
Nina Hoss
Véronique Reymond

11:19am – 11:44 a.m. – Shudder

Impetigore
Joko Anwar

La Llorona
Jayro Bustamante

11:44-11:58 a.m. – Gravitas Ventures

The Mole Agent
Maite Alberdi

11:59 a.m.- 12:13 p.m. – Greenwich Entertainment

Preparations To Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time
Lili Horvát

12:14-12:29 p.m. – Helsinki Films

Tove
Zaida Bergroth
Alma Pöysti

12:30-12:40 p.m. AFTERNOON BREAK

12:41-1:02 p.m. – Magnolia Pictures

Collective
Alexander Nanau

Two Of Us
Filippo Meneghetti
Barbara Sukowa

1:02-1:17 p.m. – Mubi

Beginning
Dea Kulumbegashvili

1:18-1:41 p.m. – Netflix

The Life Ahead
Sophia Loren
Edoardo Ponti

I’m No Longer Here
Fernando Frías De La Parra

