Deadline’s Contenders Film – Watch The Livestream

Deadline’s signature Contenders event has come a long way since it started over a decade ago. Designed then—and now—as a kind of one-stop shop for industry awards voters, it is packed with clips and interviews to provide a good idea of which movies should be seen before casting a ballot. It started as an idea, and now has grown into a tradition. After a few years of focusing just on Oscar season in Los Angeles, our Contenders brand expanded to London, and then to New York as well. We also initiated an extremely popular Contenders TV event, and just two weeks ago, we launched spinoffs Contenders International and Contenders Documentary.

Today we are back to where it all began with Contenders Film, but bigger than ever with 49 films from 16 studios and distributors over, and a hugely impressive lineup of talent numbering 150 speakers over the course of the weekend. The event kicks off this morning at 8 a.m. PT. Click here to register and join the livestream, and follow along all weekend on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram via @Deadline and #DeadlineContenders.

See the full schedule of panels for both today and Sunday below.

Due to obvious health and safety reasons, and following guidelines about gatherings set by the CDC, our big Contenders Film event is going virtual, after success doing so starting with Contenders TV in the spring. It has boosted the global reach of the event, and although we miss seeing everyone in person, it has been exciting to include stars and filmmakers from around the world as they talk about their movies and share inside stories about bringing them to the screen.

The motion picture industry has certainly been impacted by this pandemic, especially with movie theatres shut down in many places around the world, and that has in turn affected the way that we view those movies, thereby making this a season like no other. Though many films originally slated to be contenders for this awards season have shuffled off to next year and beyond, the sheer quantity, and fortunately quality of those you will see on display at our 2021 Contenders Film weekend is proof of a remarkably resilient industry.

Also, the interesting thing is that so many of the films on hand, although conceived and shot before the pandemic took hold, are so ironically relevant in light of the shutting down of normal life and the way we live now. Call it art imitating life, but the need for human connection is real, and that is why, in our own way, we carry on the tradition of The Contenders—to keep us collectively connected to one thing we all have in common: our love for the movies.

CONTENDERS FILM SCHEDULE

(all times PT)

SATURDAY

8 a.m. – WELCOME

8:04-8:36 a.m. – Netflix

Trial of the Chicago 7

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Sacha Baron Cohen

Eddie Redmayne

Aaron Sorkin

Jeremy Strong

The Midnight Sky

Demián Bichir

Kyle Chandler

George Clooney

Felicity Jones

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Dusan Brown

Viola Davis

Colman Domingo

Taylour Paige

Michael Potts

George C. Wolfe

8:37-8:58 a.m. – Focus Features

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Sidney Flanigan

Eliza Hittman

Talia Ryder

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell

Carey Mulligan

8:59-9:09 a.m. – Universal

The King of Staten Island

Judd Aptaow

Pete Davidson

9:10-9:31 a.m. – Bleecker Street

Supernova

Harry Macqueen

Dick Pope

Stanley Tucci

The Assistant

Julia Garner

Kitty Green

9:33-9:43 a.m. – MORNING BREAK

9:45-9:55 a.m. – Sony Pictures Classics

French Exit

Patrick deWitt

Azazel Jacobs

Valerie Mahaffey

Michelle Pfeiffer

9:56-10:06 a.m. – A24

Minari

Lee Isaac Chung

Yeri Han

Steven Yeun

Yuh-jung Youn

10:07-10:28 a.m. – Neon

Palm Springs

Cristin Milioti

Andy Samberg

Becky Sloviter

Shirley

Josephine Decker

Elisabeth Moss

10:29-10:39 a.m. – DreamWorks Animation

The Croods: A New Age

Joel Crawford

Kelly Marie Tran

10:40-11:22 a.m. – Amazon Studios

Sound of Metal

Riz Ahmed

Olivia Cooke

Darius Marder

Paul Raci

One Night in Miami

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Eli Goree

Aldis Hodge

Regina King

Leslie Odom Jr

Kemp Powers

Herself

Clare Dunne

Phyllida Lloyd

Harriet Walter

11:25-11:55 a.m. – LUNCH

11:57 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Apple TV+

Cherry

Anthony Russo

Joe Russo

Greyhound

David Crank

Julie Weiss

12:19-12:29 p.m. – STX Entertainment

The Mauritanian

Jodie Foster

Kevin Macdonald

Tahar Rahim

12:30-12:40 p.m. – Walt Disney Studios

Soul

Pete Docter

Kemp Powers

12:42-12:52 p.m. – AFTERNOON BREAK

12:54-1:43 p.m. – Netflix

Mank

Lily Collins

Charles Dance

Gary Oldman

Amanda Seyfried

Malcolm and Marie

Sam Levinson

John David Washington

Zendaya

Pieces of a Woman

Ellen Burstyn

Vanessa Kirby

Kornél Mundruczó

Kata Wéber

Da 5 Bloods

Spike Lee

Norm Lewis

Delroy Lindo

Jonathan Majors

Clarke Peters

Isiah Whitlock Jr

1:44-2:05 p.m. – Warner Bros

The Way Back

Ben Affleck

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot

Patty Jenkins

——————————–

SUNDAY

8 a.m. – WELCOME

8:04-8:15 a.m. – Focus Features

Land

Demian Bichir

Robin Wright

8:15-8:38 a.m. – Universal

News of the World

Paul Greengrass

Helena Zengel

The Invisible Man

Elisabeth Moss

Leigh Whannell

8:38-9 a.m. – Apple TV+

On the Rocks

Sofia Coppola

Youree Henley

Wolfwalkers

Tomm Moore

Ross Stewart

9-9:12 a.m. – Hulu

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Lee Daniels

Andra Day

Paolo Nieddu

9:12-9:53 a.m. – Netflix

The Prom

James Corden

Ariana DeBose

Keegan-Michael Key

Jo Ellen Pellman

Over the Moon

Cathy Ang

Peilin Chou

Glen Keane

Gennie Rim

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Oswin Benjamin

Radha Blank

Peter Kim

The White Tiger

Ramin Bahrani

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Adarsh Gourav

Rajkummar Rao

9:54-10:04 a.m. – MORNING BREAK

10:05-10:14 a.m. – Walt Disney Studios

Onward

Dan Scanlon

10:14-10:26 a.m. – Kino Lorber

Never Gonna Snow Again

Michał Englert

Małgorzata Szumowska

Alec Utgoff

10:26-10:40 a.m. – Sony Pictures Classics

The Father

Anthony Hopkins

Florian Zeller

10:40-10:52 a.m. – Gravitas Ventures

Our Friend

Casey Affleck

Dakota Johnson

Jason Segel

10:52-11:05 a.m. – A24

First Cow

Orion Lee

John Magaro

Jonathan Raymond

Kelly Reichardt

11:05-11:16 a.m. – DreamWorks Animation

Trolls World Tour

Walt Dohrn

Justin Timberlake

11:16-11:43 a.m. – Amazon Studios

I’m Your Woman

Marsha Stephanie Blake

Rachel Brosnahan

Julia Hart

Jordan Horowitz

Arinzé Kene

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Maria Bakalova

Sacha Baron Cohen

Jason Woliner

11:43 a.m.-12:13 p.m. – LUNCH

12:14-12:35 p.m. – Warner Bros

Judas and the Black Messiah

Dominique Fishback

Daniel Kaluuya

Shaka King

LaKeith Stanfield

The Little Things

John Lee Hancock

Jered Leto

12:35-12:57 p.m. – Bleecker Street

The World to Come

Casey Affleck

Mona Fastvold

Vanessa Kirby

Katherine Waterston

Wild Mountain Thyme

Jamie Dornan

John Patrick Shanley

12:57-1:12 p.m. – Neon

Ammonite

Francis Lee

Kate Winslet