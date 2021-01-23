Deadline’s Contenders Film – Watch The Livestream

Deadline’s signature Contenders event has come a long way since it started over a decade ago. Designed then—and now—as a kind of one-stop shop for industry awards voters, it is packed with clips and interviews to provide a good idea of which movies should be seen before casting a ballot. It started as an idea, and now has grown into a tradition. After a few years of focusing just on Oscar season in Los Angeles, our Contenders brand expanded to London, and then to New York as well. We also initiated an extremely popular Contenders TV event, and just two weeks ago, we launched spinoffs Contenders International and Contenders Documentary.
Today we are back to where it all began with Contenders Film, but bigger than ever with 49 films from 16 studios and distributors over, and a hugely impressive lineup of talent numbering 150 speakers over the course of the weekend. The event kicks off this morning at 8 a.m. PT. Click here to register and join the livestream, and follow along all weekend on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram via @Deadline and #DeadlineContenders.
Related Story
The Contenders Documentary & International: Complete Coverage
See the full schedule of panels for both today and Sunday below.
Due to obvious health and safety reasons, and following guidelines about gatherings set by the CDC, our big Contenders Film event is going virtual, after success doing so starting with Contenders TV in the spring. It has boosted the global reach of the event, and although we miss seeing everyone in person, it has been exciting to include stars and filmmakers from around the world as they talk about their movies and share inside stories about bringing them to the screen.
The motion picture industry has certainly been impacted by this pandemic, especially with movie theatres shut down in many places around the world, and that has in turn affected the way that we view those movies, thereby making this a season like no other. Though many films originally slated to be contenders for this awards season have shuffled off to next year and beyond, the sheer quantity, and fortunately quality of those you will see on display at our 2021 Contenders Film weekend is proof of a remarkably resilient industry.
Also, the interesting thing is that so many of the films on hand, although conceived and shot before the pandemic took hold, are so ironically relevant in light of the shutting down of normal life and the way we live now. Call it art imitating life, but the need for human connection is real, and that is why, in our own way, we carry on the tradition of The Contenders—to keep us collectively connected to one thing we all have in common: our love for the movies.
CONTENDERS FILM SCHEDULE
(all times PT)
SATURDAY
8 a.m. – WELCOME
8:04-8:36 a.m. – Netflix
Trial of the Chicago 7
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Sacha Baron Cohen
Eddie Redmayne
Aaron Sorkin
Jeremy Strong
The Midnight Sky
Demián Bichir
Kyle Chandler
George Clooney
Felicity Jones
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Dusan Brown
Viola Davis
Colman Domingo
Taylour Paige
Michael Potts
George C. Wolfe
8:37-8:58 a.m. – Focus Features
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Sidney Flanigan
Eliza Hittman
Talia Ryder
Promising Young Woman
Emerald Fennell
Carey Mulligan
8:59-9:09 a.m. – Universal
The King of Staten Island
Judd Aptaow
Pete Davidson
9:10-9:31 a.m. – Bleecker Street
Supernova
Harry Macqueen
Dick Pope
Stanley Tucci
The Assistant
Julia Garner
Kitty Green
9:33-9:43 a.m. – MORNING BREAK
9:45-9:55 a.m. – Sony Pictures Classics
French Exit
Patrick deWitt
Azazel Jacobs
Valerie Mahaffey
Michelle Pfeiffer
9:56-10:06 a.m. – A24
Minari
Lee Isaac Chung
Yeri Han
Steven Yeun
Yuh-jung Youn
10:07-10:28 a.m. – Neon
Palm Springs
Cristin Milioti
Andy Samberg
Becky Sloviter
Shirley
Josephine Decker
Elisabeth Moss
10:29-10:39 a.m. – DreamWorks Animation
The Croods: A New Age
Joel Crawford
Kelly Marie Tran
10:40-11:22 a.m. – Amazon Studios
Sound of Metal
Riz Ahmed
Olivia Cooke
Darius Marder
Paul Raci
One Night in Miami
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Eli Goree
Aldis Hodge
Regina King
Leslie Odom Jr
Kemp Powers
Herself
Clare Dunne
Phyllida Lloyd
Harriet Walter
11:25-11:55 a.m. – LUNCH
11:57 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Apple TV+
Cherry
Anthony Russo
Joe Russo
Greyhound
David Crank
Julie Weiss
12:19-12:29 p.m. – STX Entertainment
The Mauritanian
Jodie Foster
Kevin Macdonald
Tahar Rahim
12:30-12:40 p.m. – Walt Disney Studios
Soul
Pete Docter
Kemp Powers
12:42-12:52 p.m. – AFTERNOON BREAK
12:54-1:43 p.m. – Netflix
Mank
Lily Collins
Charles Dance
Gary Oldman
Amanda Seyfried
Malcolm and Marie
Sam Levinson
John David Washington
Zendaya
Pieces of a Woman
Ellen Burstyn
Vanessa Kirby
Kornél Mundruczó
Kata Wéber
Da 5 Bloods
Spike Lee
Norm Lewis
Delroy Lindo
Jonathan Majors
Clarke Peters
Isiah Whitlock Jr
1:44-2:05 p.m. – Warner Bros
The Way Back
Ben Affleck
Wonder Woman 1984
Gal Gadot
Patty Jenkins
——————————–
SUNDAY
8 a.m. – WELCOME
8:04-8:15 a.m. – Focus Features
Land
Demian Bichir
Robin Wright
8:15-8:38 a.m. – Universal
News of the World
Paul Greengrass
Helena Zengel
The Invisible Man
Elisabeth Moss
Leigh Whannell
8:38-9 a.m. – Apple TV+
On the Rocks
Sofia Coppola
Youree Henley
Wolfwalkers
Tomm Moore
Ross Stewart
9-9:12 a.m. – Hulu
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Lee Daniels
Andra Day
Paolo Nieddu
9:12-9:53 a.m. – Netflix
The Prom
James Corden
Ariana DeBose
Keegan-Michael Key
Jo Ellen Pellman
Over the Moon
Cathy Ang
Peilin Chou
Glen Keane
Gennie Rim
The Forty-Year-Old Version
Oswin Benjamin
Radha Blank
Peter Kim
The White Tiger
Ramin Bahrani
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Adarsh Gourav
Rajkummar Rao
9:54-10:04 a.m. – MORNING BREAK
10:05-10:14 a.m. – Walt Disney Studios
Onward
Dan Scanlon
10:14-10:26 a.m. – Kino Lorber
Never Gonna Snow Again
Michał Englert
Małgorzata Szumowska
Alec Utgoff
10:26-10:40 a.m. – Sony Pictures Classics
The Father
Anthony Hopkins
Florian Zeller
10:40-10:52 a.m. – Gravitas Ventures
Our Friend
Casey Affleck
Dakota Johnson
Jason Segel
10:52-11:05 a.m. – A24
First Cow
Orion Lee
John Magaro
Jonathan Raymond
Kelly Reichardt
11:05-11:16 a.m. – DreamWorks Animation
Trolls World Tour
Walt Dohrn
Justin Timberlake
11:16-11:43 a.m. – Amazon Studios
I’m Your Woman
Marsha Stephanie Blake
Rachel Brosnahan
Julia Hart
Jordan Horowitz
Arinzé Kene
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Maria Bakalova
Sacha Baron Cohen
Jason Woliner
11:43 a.m.-12:13 p.m. – LUNCH
12:14-12:35 p.m. – Warner Bros
Judas and the Black Messiah
Dominique Fishback
Daniel Kaluuya
Shaka King
LaKeith Stanfield
The Little Things
John Lee Hancock
Jered Leto
12:35-12:57 p.m. – Bleecker Street
The World to Come
Casey Affleck
Mona Fastvold
Vanessa Kirby
Katherine Waterston
Wild Mountain Thyme
Jamie Dornan
John Patrick Shanley
12:57-1:12 p.m. – Neon
Ammonite
Francis Lee
Kate Winslet
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.