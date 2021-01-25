Constance Zimmer Joins Season 3 Of Freeform’s ‘Good Trouble’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Constance Zimmer will be doing double duty on the upcoming third season of Freeform’s Good Trouble. The UnReal alumna has joined the cast in a recurring role and will direct an episode this season as well.

Zimmer will play Kathleen Gale, an intimidating defense attorney who becomes a mentor for Callie, played by Maia Mitchell. She is confident and tough on the outside, but hiding some deeper secrets inside. You can see a first-look photo above.

Good Trouble follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles’ The Coterie as they juggle career, love, and friendship and learn that standing up for what you believe in requires making a little noise and getting into trouble. Season three picks up as Callie moves back into the Coterie, Mariana feels torn between Raj and Evan, Malika prepares for her hearing after breaking Judge Wilson’s restraining order, Davia and Dennis explore the future of their relationship, Gael looks to get back to his true passion, Alice takes her comedy to the next level, and Jamie wonders if he can ever forgive Callie for betraying him.

Created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Good Trouble stars Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff and Josh Pence.

Johnson serves as executive producer along with Greg Gugliotta, Chris Sacani, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez.

Zimmer is Emmy-nominated for her work on UnReal and also won a Critics Choice award for her role on the series which aired for four seasons on Lifetime. She also directed two episodes of UnReal. Her other television credits include recurring roles on Entourage, House of Cards and Shameless. Zimmer is repped by UTA and Sweeney Entertainment.

Season 3 of Good Trouble premieres February 17 at 10 pm on Freeform.