Agnes Chu Sets Her Senior Leadership Team At Condé Nast Entertainment, Brings In Disney+’s Jennifer Jones

EXCLUSIVE: New Condé Nast Entertainment president Agnes Chu has assembled her senior executive team as she is spearheading a transformation at the organization, prioritizing a global entertainment strategy focused on expanding physical production capabilities, and growing a film and television business leveraging the company’s portfolio of global brands and IP.

Chu, who joined Condé Nast in September from Disney+ where she was SVP content, has appointed her former college Jennifer Jones, Disney+ VP of Business Affairs.

Jones is joining CNE as Head of Global Business Affairs and Operations. Additionally, Condé Nast’s Teal Newland has been named SVP, Digital Video (English Language); Ezzie Chidi-Ofong, SVP, Digital Video (Local Language); Cecile Murias, SVP, Global Physical Production and Reggie Williams, SVP, Global Consumer Revenue Video. Christiane Mack was previously announced as Chief Content Operations Officer in a dual report role to Chu and global chief content officer Anna Wintour. All appointments are effective immediately.

“During such a transformative time in our industry, Condé Nast Entertainment is also undergoing significant change to provide exceptional storytelling from our iconic brands for audiences around the world,” said Chu. “We are confronting the challenges of this past year with leadership and vision, and with this new team, we are positioned to create more of the exceptional, award-winning content our audience expects. Jenn brings entrepreneurial depth and a global fluency in strategic business affairs, and Teal, Ezzie, Cecile, and Reggie’s proven commitment to excellence at CNE will drive our innovation, pushing our content forward to make lasting cultural impact.”

As VP of Business Affairs for Disney+, Jones most recently served as the lead negotiator for the streamer’s local original programming slate in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North Asia, and Canada. Prior to that Jones worked in several capacities at Disney+, most notably establishing the streaming service’s initial content business parameters for scripted originals, unscripted originals, licenses, co-productions, and talent deals. Before her stint at Disney, Jones was a senior legal executive for Marvel Entertainment.

Newland has been with CNE since 2015, serving most recently as SVP, Marketing, New Platforms, and Branded Entertainment, Condé Nast Entertainment. In her expanded role, she oversees programming, development, branded and marketing of the US-UK digital entertainment portfolio with a global audience lens.

Chidi-Ofong has led Condé Nast’s digital video strategy and operations in the UK and international markets since 2017. In her new role, she is charged with growing CNE’s digital entertainment blueprint across Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Murias joined the company in April 2020, overseeing U.S. digital video production for CNE Studios. Prior to joining CNE, Murias ran production at Uninterrupted, the sports and culture network co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

Williams joined CNE in November 2019 as SVP of Programming, and has previously overseen multi-platform content teams at BET and MTV. Williams will lead the entertainment expertise for strategic consumer business initiatives that drive subscription, membership, event and commerce revenue.