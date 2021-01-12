Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco Picks Up Nicole Byer Podcast, Develops Show With J.B. Smoove & Staffs Up

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Byer and J.B. Smoove are teaming up with Conan O’Brien in a series of podcast deals as his media company continues to staff up the podcast side of the business.

The company has acquired Byer’s Why Won’t You Date Me? podcast. The show, which launched in November 2017, sees the Nailed It! host try to ascertain why she is perpetually single. Each week she invites a comedian, friend or ex-fling to speak about their dating life and figure out her own.

The show, which was previously part of the Headgum network, will launch under the Team Coco banner on January 15.

It marks the second acquisition from Team Coco after it picked up Laci Mosely’s Scam Goddess in October.

Separately, the company is also developing a daily podcast with Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove. The show will launch later this spring. Smoove was recently featured on the Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend podcast.

Both shows come after Team Coco struck a development and production partnership with Audible for nine scripted podcasts over the next three years. The first show out of this deal is A Total Switch Show starring Zoey Deutch and Lea Thompson, which premieres on May 6.

Team Coco also recently hired Joanna Solotaroff and Nick Liao to bolster is growing podcast business. Solotaroff, who previously produced 2 Dope Queens and was a supervising producer on the show’s HBO specials, joins as Executive Producer from WNYC Studios. Liao joins as Development Producer from KCRW, where he was managing producer of Good Food. Jennifer Samples has also been promoted from Research and Talent Coordinator to Associate Producer.

They join the team that includes by Team Coco CEO and Conan exec producer Jeff Ross and COO and former Midroll Media CEO Adam Sachs.

Other podcasts produced by Team Coco include Literally! With Rob Lowe, The Three Questions with Andy Richter, Inside Conan: An Important Hollywood Podcast, Good Game Nice Try and Dads: The Podcast with Rory Scovel. The company has garnered over 180 million cumulative downloads to date.

O’Brien himself will have more time to oversee his podcast empire, having decided to swap his nightly TBS show for a weekly variety show on HBO Max.