‘Cocky’ Animated Comedy From ‘The Knick’ Creators In Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development Cocky, an animated comedy from The Knick creators Jack Amiel and Michael Begler, Fox Entertainment and animation house Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers).

Written by Amiel and Begler, Cocky is the story of Bert, a rideshare driver with a Ph.D., who is the smartest idiot in the world, and what happens when a guy who lacks any filter whatsoever lives with the most insecure, overly-sensitive talking Cockatoo on the planet.

Amiel and Begler executive produce with Michael Sugar (Spotlight, The Knick). The project is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and Bento Box.

Amiel and Begler co-created and executive produced Emmy-winning series The Knick, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Clive Owen, which aired for three seasons on Cinemax. The duo’s feature writing credits include The Shaggy Dog, Raising Helen and The Prince and Me.

Cocky reunites Amiel and Begler with Sugar, who served as an executive producer on The Knick. Sugar’s additional producing credits include Oscar-winning Spotlight and The OA, among many others.