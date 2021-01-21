Click to Skip Ad
‘Cobra Kai’ Star Tanner Buchanan Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Tanner Buchanan, the breakout star of the Netflix hit series Cobra Kai, has signed with ICM Partners for representation in all areas.

On Cobra Kai, Buchanan plays Robby, the young, heartthrob karate student with a dark past. The critically acclaimed drama series is on course for more than 41M households to have watched Season 3 of the show in its first 28 days. Across all three seasons, some 73M Netflix households have watched an episode, and Season 3 reached No. 1 in 28 countries including the US, UK, Argentina, Greece and Sri Lanka. Netflix has picked the show up for a fourth season.

He also recently wrapped shooting Miramax’s Mark Waters-directed She’s All That remake, He’s All That, starring opposite Addison Rae. R. Lee Fleming, the screenwriter behind the original film, scripted the remake which reimagines the plot with Tanner playing the role that Rachael Leigh Cook originated in the 1999 teen classic and Rae taking on the role of Freddie Prinze Jr.’s “Zackary Siler”, as this fresh spin will be told from a teenage girl’s point of view.

Other recent credits include ABC’s Designated Survivor, Nickelodeon’s Game Shakers and The Fosters on Freeform. Buchanan is additionally represented by Brillstein Entertainment and Myman Greenspan.

