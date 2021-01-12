‘Cobra Kai’: Netflix Reveals Viewing Data For Season 3 As Karate Drama Becomes One Of Streamer’s Top Ten Returning Shows

Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid spin-off, has become one of Netflix’s most popular returning original series after moving from YouTube.

The streamer revealed that it is on course for more than 41M households to have watched season three of the show – the first to premiere exclusively on Netflix – in its first 28 days. This makes the drama, from Sony Pictures TV, one of its top ten returning original series.

Netflix launched the first two seasons of the show, which takes places 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, that premiered on YouTube last year and the third season launched on January 1.

Across all three seasons, some 73M Netflix households have watched an episode and the third season has reached number one in 28 countries including the U.S., UK, Argentina, Greece and Sri Lanka.

It’s not a huge surprise that it’s performed well; the series, which stars Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, has attracted a large swathe of media and social media attention and the show broke viewing records when it debuted on YouTube including 55M views for its opening episode.

It comes as Netflix has started more regularly releasing viewing data, at least on its hit shows. Earlier this month, the streamer noted that Bridgerton was on course for 63M households to have watched it during its first 28 days.

Cobra Kai moved from YouTube to Netflix last year after the former moved out of original scripted programming. It has already been renewed for a fourth season and there have been conversations between Netflix and Sony about potentially expanding the franchise with other Karate Kid series.

Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Martin Kove and Peyton List also star.

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka serve as co-executive producers.