Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni Do An Instagram Fan Tease

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Wins Skydance Spy Thriller 'Heart Of Stone' Starring Gal Gadot
Read the full story

‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Ralph Macchio Salutes NHL’s Washington Capitals Homage

Columbia Pictures

Ralph Macchio isn’t about to switch his hockey loyalty from his beloved New York Islanders. But when he saw new Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette pay tribute to the show by bestowing some bandanas in the post-game locker room after a win, Macchio gave the coach a shout-out.

Macchio, of course, is Daniel LaRusso in the hit Karate Kid movie series and its Netflix spin-off, Cobra Kai.

As a big time Hockey fan, this is Awesome! Well done coach,” Macchio wrote in a tweet. “Hoping for a successful and entertaining NHL season this year for all! Though my allegiance has not wavered. Let’s Go Islanders!”

In borrowing from Cobra Kai, Laviolette honored Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie and gave him  the first bandana in his postgame talk following his first win behind the Washington bench. Laviolette gave Brenden Dillon a second bandana for exhibiting toughness.

Next job for Laviolette is convincing Macchio to get on board the Capitals train.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad