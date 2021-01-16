‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Ralph Macchio Salutes NHL’s Washington Capitals Homage

Ralph Macchio isn’t about to switch his hockey loyalty from his beloved New York Islanders. But when he saw new Washington Capitals coach Peter Laviolette pay tribute to the show by bestowing some bandanas in the post-game locker room after a win, Macchio gave the coach a shout-out.

Macchio, of course, is Daniel LaRusso in the hit Karate Kid movie series and its Netflix spin-off, Cobra Kai.

“As a big time Hockey fan, this is Awesome! Well done coach,” Macchio wrote in a tweet. “Hoping for a successful and entertaining NHL season this year for all! Though my allegiance has not wavered. Let’s Go Islanders!”

In borrowing from Cobra Kai, Laviolette honored Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie and gave him the first bandana in his postgame talk following his first win behind the Washington bench. Laviolette gave Brenden Dillon a second bandana for exhibiting toughness.

Next job for Laviolette is convincing Macchio to get on board the Capitals train.