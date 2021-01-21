Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump Again As 2021 Inaugural Viewership Tops 2017; CNN Leads Cable Newsers & Big 4 – Update

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, and children Ashley and Hunter watch (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

UPDATED with more data: Joe Biden now has beaten Donald Trump twice.

With data from the cable newsers and the broadcast networks now in from Nielsen, the inauguration of the 46th POTUS topped that of the 45th. Across CNN, MSNBC, Fox News Channel, ABC, NBC and CBS, the 11:45-12: 15 PM ET swearing in ceremony of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was seen by about 40 million viewers.

That’s a more than 1.5 million jump over what the bragging former Celebrity Apprentice host pulled in back in 2017 for his oath of office and prophetic declaration of “American carnage.”

Yesterday CNN was No. No. 1 in the pivotal half hour with an audience of around 10 million. Taking a big drop from its top spot of four years ago with 11.8 million viewers, FNC fell to sixth place with a small audience of just 2.7 million of its primarily conservative viewership tuning in.

Overall, CNN topped the other major cable news networks in inauguration coverage of Biden and Harris’ swearing in ceremony at the Capitol.

The AT&T-owned outlet drew 9.07 million viewers, compared to 6.14 million for MSNBC and 2.57 million for Fox News. The figures, from Nielsen and released by Fox News, are from the 11 AM ET to 1 PM ET time period.

More complete numbers across broadcast and cable networks are expected to be released over the next couple of days. The numbers also do not include out of home viewing.

In the 25-54 demo, CNN drew 3.18 million, MSNBC garnered 1.51 million and Fox News drew 509,000. Nearly 31 million people watched Trump’s inauguration in 2017 across 12 networks. That figure was for the 10 AM ET to 6 PM ET.

Fox News in 2017 drew 10.5 million total viewers, which set a record for inauguration ratings.

The Biden-Harris inauguration was carried across broadcast and cable networks along with streaming platforms. There also was a primetime concert, Celebrating America, that was carried on ABC, CBS, NBC, Spectrum, PBS, CNN, CNBC, BET and MSNBC. Early numbers showed NBC led among broadcast networks in viewership.

The highest-rated inauguration over the past 50 years was Ronald Reagan’s in 1981, an event that drew an average of 41.8 million viewers in the three-network era.