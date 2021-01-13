CNN Says That It Will End Airport Network As Of March 31

CNN will cease its Airport Network, which provided news feeds to airport monitors across the country.

CNN President Jeff Zucker wrote in a memo that the network would cease as of March 31.

“The steep decline in airport traffic because of COVID-19, coupled with all the new ways that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need” for the network, Zucker wrote.

The network has operated for 30 years.

“I am sure most of us have a story to tell about which airport we were at when we first learned of a major news event,” Zucker wrote. “Be proud that we had a hand in sharing some incredible stories with many millions of people over the past three decades.”

Oliver Darcy of CNN first reported the news.

The network has delivered customized news to almost 60 airports in the U.S. The content was a mixture of news, weather and lifestyle programming. The network had a captive audience, albeit one that has increasingly been consuming video via their personal devices.

It was not immediately clear how many employees would be affected by the closure. CNN ended its its Great Big Story digital venture in September.