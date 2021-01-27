Cloris Leachman Remembered: Ed Asner, Mel Brooks, Cybill Shepherd Recall The “Always Beautiful”, “Irreplaceable’ Actress As Hollywood Pays Tribute

Refresh for updates Cloris Leachman, whose performances in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Young Frankenstein, The Last Picture Show and The Croods endeared her to generations of fans, was remembered by her friends, colleagues and costars today, with Ed Asner – Lou Grant himself – tweeting, “Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you.”

Leachman costarred opposite Asner in the classic Mary Tyler Moore Show sitcom, playing Mary’s high-strung neighbor Phyllis to Asner’s grump boss Lou. Asner posted a photograph from the last time he saw his castmate. (See the tweet, and others, below.)

Mel Brooks, who directed Leachman in the classics Young Frankenstein and High Anxiety, remembered Leachman as “insanely talented.”

“She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat,” Brooks tweeted. “Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed.”

Cybill Shepherd, who costarred with Leachman in The Last Picture Show, said in a statement to Deadline, “I had the great privilege and honor of working with Cloris Leachman on my first film, The Last Picture Show. The advice and support that I received from both Cloris and Eileen Brennan has continued to serve me throughout my career. I will never forget her kindness and all the great performances she gave. May she rest in peace and may her memory be a blessing.”

Damn it Phylis! Cloris Leachman could do ANYTHING & was always game. Also, when on Facts of Life, she was the 1st person I saw INSIST on a healthy craft service table. Hence her long life of vitality. Thank you for the laughs.💔 pic.twitter.com/3VAfopEi8a — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) January 27, 2021

A picture from the last time I saw you. Always beautiful. Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you. Until we meet again darling. #clorisleachmanrip pic.twitter.com/9etOZo13Kb — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 27, 2021

Such sad news—Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman played my mother on my second sitcom. I always considered myself lucky for having the chance to work with her. She will be missed. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 27, 2021

The 1st time I met #ClorisLeachman was at a fundraiser. Without even saying hello, she came over to our table & started clearing our plates while we were mid bite. She took them & stacked them on a neighboring table. She did this until everything was gone, then walked away. RIP. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) January 27, 2021

Heartbroken to hear about the passing of my #WeddingRinger Co-Star, the legend #clorisleachman whose career has given us some of the most iconic performances in the history of comedy on the small screen (Mary Tyler More Show) and the big screen (Young Frankenstein). #RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/QuK6ifCcWf — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman wanting to marry Frank the turkey will forever be iconic 😂 Rest in peace to the endlessly compassionate actor and activist who brought so much joy into the world. She will be greatly missed 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MZoSLUCI2b — PETA (@peta) January 28, 2021

So sad over the loss of the brilliant Cloris Leachman. Beyond being an Academy award winner, her hilarious role in “Young Frankenstein,” and being “Phyllis,” I had the pleasure of being roasted by her on television. My deepest sympathies to her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/P2cUedaPlL — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 27, 2021

Very sad to find out we lost an absolute legend today, Cloris Leachman. I can’t squeeze into a tweet all the fun times I had with this woman and how much I loved her so I’ll just say she’ll be extremely missed. She was the definition of one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/xmOCTHYeBh — Greg Garcia (@whoisgreggarcia) January 27, 2021

Working on BEERFEST with Cloris Leachman was the thrill of my life. Sharing the screen with the star of THE LAST PICTURE SHOW and YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN made me feel for the first time that I was a part of Hollywood history. RIP. 😢 — Paul Soter (@PaulSoter) January 27, 2021

Rest in peace to our beloved Maw Maw, Cloris Leachman. ❤ pic.twitter.com/QGXizE5IFu — Raising Hope (@Raising_HopeTV) January 27, 2021

A sad day for us all. She was a treasure. Always outspoken. And so funny. I remember carrying her over my shoulder in #thebeveryhillbillies. Small but mighty #rip 😢👏🏻💔https://t.co/C2C1RIZcoC — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) January 27, 2021

“Cloris, you just won the Oscar.” — Bogdonavich, on the set of THE LAST PICTURE SHOW, after she nailed this scene in one take https://t.co/LIol33y2S8 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 27, 2021

“HE WAS MY BOYFRIEND” RIP CLORIS LEACHMAN — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman. She was so good in THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. Remember her throwing the coffee pot? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman. Such a gifted & bold actress. From her brilliant & tender performance in The Last Picture Show, while playing high strung Phyllis Lindstrom on The Mary Tyler Moore Show I became a lifelong fan. My thoughts are with her family & friends. — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman was a comedy legend. From a groundbreaking role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to the films of Mel Brooks and her Oscar-winning turn in Peter Bogdanovich's "The Last Picture Show," she never lost her ability to shock, delight and surprise us. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tcyfF1uzWj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 27, 2021

Cloris Leachman has passed. The Oscar and Emmy-winning funny lady stole her way into our hearts and always left us smiling. She was 94. Rest in peace, and save a laugh for us when we get there. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 27, 2021

Rest in peace Cloris Leachman you will always inhabit my sense of humour. Thank you — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 27, 2021

RIP Cloris Leachman. Thank you for the laughs. 🙏🏻 — Lauren Holly (@LaurenHolly) January 27, 2021

I had the good fortune of being sat behind #ClorisLeachman at a 40th anniversary screening of The Last Picture Show in 2011. She seemed as delighted and entertained by her performance as the rest of us were. What a gift she was in all she did. RIP — Greg Rikaart (@gregrikaart) January 27, 2021