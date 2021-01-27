Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Apple Powers Up In Q4 On Holiday IPhone Sales, Beating Wall Street Forecasts

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Cannes Film Festival Delays 2021 Edition To July
Read the full story

Cloris Leachman Remembered: Ed Asner, Mel Brooks, Cybill Shepherd Recall The “Always Beautiful”, “Irreplaceable’ Actress As Hollywood Pays Tribute

Cloris Leachman (1971) Everett Collection

Refresh for updates Cloris Leachman, whose performances in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Young Frankenstein, The Last Picture Show and The Croods endeared her to generations of fans, was remembered by her friends, colleagues and costars today, with Ed Asner – Lou Grant himself – tweeting, “Nothing I could say would top the enormity of my love for you.”

Leachman costarred opposite Asner in the classic Mary Tyler Moore Show sitcom, playing Mary’s high-strung neighbor Phyllis to Asner’s grump boss Lou. Asner posted a photograph from the last time he saw his castmate. (See the tweet, and others, below.)

Mel Brooks, who directed Leachman in the classics Young Frankenstein and High Anxiety, remembered Leachman as “insanely talented.”

“She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat,” Brooks tweeted. “Always such a pleasure to have on set. Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris’ unforgettable Frau Blücher. She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed.”

Cybill Shepherd, who costarred with Leachman in The Last Picture Show, said in a statement to Deadline, “I had the great privilege and honor of working with Cloris Leachman on my first film, The Last Picture Show. The advice and support that I received from both Cloris and Eileen Brennan has continued to serve me throughout my career. I will never forget her kindness and all the great performances she gave. May she rest in peace and may her memory be a blessing.”

Deadline will update this post as additional remembrances arrive.

Read More About:

2 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad