BBC Studios Takes Full Control Of ‘The End Of The F***ing World’ Producer Clerkenwell; Founder Murray Ferguson Exits After 23 Years

It’s the end of an era at The End Of The F***ing World and Misfits producer Clerkenwell Films, where founder and CEO Murray Ferguson is leaving after 23 years and BBC Studios is taking full control of the business.

Ferguson founded the UK production outfit in 1998, but will step away in the fall to try his hand at “new things.” As part of his departure, BBC Studios will increase its investment in Clerkenwell to 100%, having previously owned 48% of the company. BBC Studios first invested in Clerkenwell in 2008.

Channel 4/Netflix’s BAFTA-winning hit The End Of The F***ing World has become Clerkenwell’s calling card in recent years, but it boasts other successful youth-skewing titles including Misfits and Lovesick. More traditional drama credits extend to Afterlife and Rebus.

Clerkenwell recently made Katherine Ryan’s scripted series The Duchess for Netflix, while it is currently working on The Birth of Daniel F Harris for Channel 4. Other projects including an adaptation of Richard Gadd’s one-man Edinburgh Fringe stage play Baby Reindeer for Netflix.

Long-standing executive producer, Petra Fried, and head of production and finance, Wim de Greef, will jointly lead the company once Ferguson has departed.

Ferguson said: “After a hugely fulfilling 22 years, growing Clerkenwell Films from a one-man operation to where it is today, I now feel ready to move on to new things. By leaving Petra and Wim at the helm I have every confidence that the unique culture of the company that I am so proud of will be preserved, and working closely with the great team at BBCS that Clerkenwell Films can go on to reach even greater heights in the future.”

Mark Linsey, BBC Studios’ chief creative officer, added: “Murray and his team have built Clerkenwell Films into a world-leading creative force in drama, with a reputation for delivering high-quality programmes that attract those elusive younger audiences and excellent relationships with broadcasters and platform operators. We are very proud to have been a partner early on in the company’s journey and to be here today to strengthen that relationship further and build on our successes to date.”