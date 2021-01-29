‘Class Action Park’ Director Seth Porges Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Producer and director Seth Porges (Class Action Park) has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

Porges is maybe best known for his work on the summer’s hit feature documentary Class Action Park, about a famously dangerous New Jersey amusement park, which debuted at No. 1 on HBO Max.

He has several projects in the works, including a collaboration with Soledad O’Brien Productions and a true-con documentary with producers Stephen Robert Morse (Amanda Knox) and Max Peltz of Lone Wolf Studios.

A journalist by trade, Porges is a regular commentator on cable news, and has appeared on History Channel, Discovery, and National Geographic. He has also appeared as an expert in roughly 50 episodes of Travel Channel’s Mysteries at the Museum and multiple seasons of Science’s What on Earth?

Previously, Porges was an editor at Popular Mechanics and Maxim magazines, and has contributed to dozens of publications, including Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine, and Wired.

He continues to be repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and attorney Jared Bloch at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.