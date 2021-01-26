‘Clarice’: Douglas Smith Joins CBS’ ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ Sequel Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Douglas Smith (The Alienist) is set for a recurring role in CBS’ Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice, from Jenny Lumet, Alex Kurtzman, MGM Television and CBS Studios.

Written/executive produced by Lumet and Kurtzman, Clarice is set in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. It tells the personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Breeds) as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

Smith will play Tyson Conway. Details surrounding the character remain under wraps.

Elizabeth Klaviter executive produces Clarice and serves as showrunner. Klaviter and Lumet executive produce with Secret Hideout’s Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer. The series from MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout is slated for a midseason 2020-21 premiere.

Smith recently wrapped a supporting role in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming feature film Don’t Worry Darling, and can most recently be seen in TNT’s The Alienist and the second season of Big Little Lies on HBO. He’s repped by ICM, More/Medavoy Management, and GGA.