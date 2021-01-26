Claire Foy To Star In Adaptation Of Melissa Broder’s ‘The Pisces’; Gillian Robespierre Will Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Claire Foy has signed on to star in the upcoming feature, The Pisces, based on author Melissa Broder’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name. Broder and Gillian Robespierre penned the script that Robespierre will direct. Foy, who is the latest addition to the project, will play a PhD student plagued with writer’s block and romantic obsession.

The Pisces is centered on Lucy’s erotic infatuation with a merman. But as fantastical as that sounds sounds, it is more than just a lady-fishman love story. It’s an exploration of the boundaries between pleasure and possession, fantasy vs. reality and the way women choose the men in their lives.

Archer Gray’s Anne Carey developed the script with Broder and Robespierre. Carey and Amy Nauiokas will produce under their Archer Gray banner.

Related Story James McAvoy & Claire Foy To Star In STXfilms' 'My Son', English-Remake Of French Thriller

The novel was published in 2018 by Hogarth Press in the U.S. and Bloomsbury Publishing in the UK. Broder’s latest novel, Milk Fed, which will publish next month from Scribner in the U.S. and in March from Bloomsbury in the UK, and is currently in development with ABC Signature with Liz Tigelaar’s Best Day Ever producing.

Foy will next be seen in Will Sharpe’s Louis Wain alongside Benedict Cumberbatch for Amazon. Most recently, she finished shooting STXFilm’s English-language remake of the French thriller My Son alongside James McAvoy for director Christian Carion. Previously, she earned Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her performance in Damien Chazelle’s First Man for Universal, opposite Ryan Gosling. In Netflix’s critically acclaimed series, The Crown, she earned her a Golden Globe award, a Primetime Emmy award, two Screen Actors Guild awards, and a BAFTA TV nomination.

Foy is represented by UTA and Oliver Singer at Independent Talent Group. Broder is represented by UTA, Lighthouse Management + Media, Meredith Kaffel Simonoff of DeFiore & Company and the law firm Ginsburg Daniels. Robespierre is represented by UTA and Tara Kole of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman. Carey and Nauiokas are represented by attorney Victoria Cook at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.