‘Citadel’: Ashleigh Cummings Joins Amazon’s Russo Brothers Global Event Series

EXCLUSIVE: Ashleigh Cummings, who starred in AMC’s NOS4A2, has joined Citadel, Amazon’s global event thriller from the Russo Brothers.

Cummings will feature as a series regular in the drama, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jones and Richard Madden as well as Danish actor Roland Møller.

No word yet who Cummings will play in the spy series, which is a co-production with the Russo’s AGBO and Midnight Radio.

The series will feature a U.S. “mothership” edition, which will star Quantico star Chopra Jones and Bodyguard star Madden, as well as local language extensions of the franchise in Italy, India and Mexico.

Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers of Citadel. Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca, and Joe and Anthony Russo will also serve as executive producers.

Cummings played lead Vic McQueen in AMC horror series NOS4A2, for which she won the Women’s Image Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. The Australian actress also played Pippa in Warner Bros. and Amazon Studios’ adaptation of The Goldfinch, opposite Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman. She also featured in Australian dramas including Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Gallipoli and Puberty Blues.

She is repped by Gersh, Impression Entertainment, and Lisa Mann Creative Management.