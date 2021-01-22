Sony’s ‘Cinderella’ Dances To Summer, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ To Fall, ‘Uncharted’ Eyes 2022 & More

The major studios waited until Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th U.S. President to make their release date changes official. Here’s what Sony is doing:

Their Kay Cannon directed musical Cinderella starring Camila Cabello in the title role will open on July 16 instead of Feb. 5 as expected. Studio wants to keep the movie a theatrical release because they believe it’s a real crowd pleaser. Cinderella is up against Warner Bros-HBO Max’s Space Jam 2 on its new date.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, like MGM’s No Time to Die, is leaving Easter weekend April 2-4 behind and heading to June 11 where it will be the only wide release.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife which the studio is also very high on, will now debut on Nov. 11 instead of June 11. Directed by Jason Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, follows a single mom and her two kids who arrive in a small town. They begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Right now Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the only release on Nov. 11.

And their Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg feature Uncharted based on the PlayStation videogame will open on Feb. 11, 2022 instead of July 16. Pic is directed by Ruben Fleischer. Universal and 20th Century Studios have two untitled movies booked on Uncharted‘s new date next year.