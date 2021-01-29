Click to Skip Ad
‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Will Air Cicely Tyson Interview From Wednesday On Friday

On Wednesday, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest interviewed Cicely Tyson for a pre-taped show airing Friday, Jan. 29. Tyson died today, Jan. 28.

The producers have decided to go ahead with the programming. The interview will air at 9 AM ET/2:05 PM on Friday.

A statement from the program said The Live with Kelly and Ryan team was devastated to learn of her passing. They have decided to proceed and air the show and interview as originally scheduled.”

The statement concluded, “The hosts, staff, and crew of “Live” send their deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Miss Tyson, and hope that the interview serves as a fitting tribute to this legendary actress.

