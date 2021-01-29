Click to Skip Ad
Cicely Tyson, Pioneering Oscar And Emmy Winner, Dies At 96; Reactions
Cicely Tyson Remembered: Regina King, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis, Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, Lena Waithe, Oprah & Others Praise Icon’s “Power & Grace”

AP

Refresh for updates… The death of Cicely Tyson today saw a profuse outpouring of praise and reminiscence across the generations for the regal Roots and Sounder star.

The loss resonated across the generations, as Euphoria‘s Zendaya posted just minutes after the official news:

Having worked with Tyson just last year, Tyler Perry took to social media  in grief this evening:

I was sitting at the table working when I got this overwhelming feeling to watch Miss Jane Pittman. I hadn’t seen the movie in years. I didn’t even understand the feeling to turn it on, but I did anyway. Not 12 minutes into the movie my phone rang. It was Oprah calling to tell me that Cicely had died. This one brought me to my knees! She was the grandmother I never had and the wisdom tree that I could always sit under to fill my cup. My heart breaks in one beat, while celebrating her life in the next. To think that she lived for 96 years and I got to be a part of the last 16 brings me great joy. She called me son. Well, today your son grieves your loss and will miss our long talks, your laughter from your belly, and your very presence. Always so regal, always so classy, always a lady, always a queen. Every time we would talk I would ask, “How are you?” and you would say, “I’m still here. He must have something he wants me to do.” Well, I think it’s safe to say you have done all you were put here to do, and we are all better for it.

Oprah Winfrey also took to Facebook to say goodbye:

Of all the times and experiences we shared together, this was one of my favorites: The weekend of the Legends Ball in 2005. The idea for the ball originated because I wanted to celebrate HER, and other remarkable Black women who carved a path and built a bridge for me and generations to follow. What a joy to honor her and feel her receive it! I loved her hat so much, she sent it to me afterwards. Cicely decided early on that her work as an actor would be more than a job. She used her career to illuminate the humanity in Black people. The roles she played reflected her values; she never compromised. Her life so fully lived is a testimony to Greatness.

“We took a “Trip to Bountiful” with these legends 🌟 #SidneyPoitier @blairunderwood_official #CicelyTyson Stage. Screen. Activism. Dedication. Excellence,” said Vanessa Williams on Facebook of Tyson on Thursday in memorial.

Most recently seen in Ava DuVernay’s Cherish the Day series on OWN and Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace film on Netflix Tyson passed way at the age of 96, after a career that spanned seven decades, A trailblazing career that saw multiple Emmy wins, an Oscar nomination, an Honorary Academy Award in 2018, a Tony award, a Peabody Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tyson’s death came just two days after her memoir Just as I Am was published. A book and a life celebrated by DuVernay and Oprah yesterday in social media posts that take on renewed meaning today.

2 Comments

ad