Frida Kahlo Corporation, CIC Media And Carlos Baute Developing Series On Iconic Mexican Artist, Joel Novoa To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: CIC Media is teaming up with the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Venezuelan composer and singer Carlos Baute to create drama series following the life of the iconic artist that has influenced, inspired and had a significant impact on the Latinx diaspora, the art world, feminism and culture as a whole. The writing team of Joel Novoa and Marilu Godinez are set to create the series. Novoa, who has worked on Arrow, Blood and Treasure and the feature film God’s Slave is attached to direct. The partnership will create a slate of content to celebrate the life of Frida Kahlo in different genres.

Novoa and Godinez said that they are developing a “high concept series” that will blend the new wave of international content with their experience in the American studio system.

“The idea is to talk about what the books don’t,” said the writing duo in a joint statement. “The subtext behind each painting, the richness of Mexico’s 20th century and the revolution. Themes that are incredibly relevant at this unprecedented time.”

“We are currently developing and writing the basis of the series and expect to be ready to present the project in the upcoming weeks. Joel and Marilu are doing a superb job,” said Marlon Quintero, CIC Media’s Managing Director and project leader. “working with the Frida Kahlo corporation has been phenomenal, it has given us the ultimate blessing to work on what we can call the one and only official series about the iconic artist”.

Carlos Dorado of the Frida Kahlo Corporation added, “Frida Kahlo corporation is always looking for talented people who know how to exalt the life of an icon like Frida Kahlo. In this case the professional team that has been formed is distinguished by its great professionalism, experience and most importantly the sensitivity to be able to approach a project as important and transcendental as Frida Kahlo. This high professional team will always have the support of Frida Kahlo Corporation”.

The team expects to start production of the series during the second half of 2021. A studio has already shown interest and the presentation of the project to the market is expected to occur in February.

This collaboration also marks the first fiction venture for Baute show said, “Since Carlos Dorado told me about his newly acquired brand, I was mesmerized by all the possibilities in terms of music, theatre and content. It then took a few seconds to push this possibility through when I spoke to Marlon a couple of years ago and from there, we started working together on this incredible project.”

He continued, “Today we are about to turn the dream of three into a reality for millions of people through this historic project. I am very excited to create music to dress and accompany the story of the great Frida Kahlo, a character that I am sure millions of people want to know more about”

This will mark the first drama series focusing on Kahlo in recent history. In 2002, Julie Taymor directed Frida starring Salma Hayek, who also co-produced the film. Frida was based on the biography written by Hayden Herrera. It went on to earn six Oscar nominations, winning for Best Makeup and Best Original Score. More recently, Kahlo was voiced by Natalia Cordova-Buckley in the Oscar-winning Pixar pic Coco.

In May, Deadline exclusively reported that Kartemquin Films selected Reveca Torres’ Tres Fridas as one of two projects for the inaugural Hulu/Kartemquin Accelerator Program for filmmakers of color. The film follows

two artists paralyzed by spinal injuries. The two discover a shared connection to Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and decide to recreate her painting, “Dos Fridas”, using themselves as models.