Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Netflix Introduces Price Hikes For Existing UK Users From This Week

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Loki' Creator Michael Waldron Tapped To Write Kevin Feige's 'Star Wars' Movie As Part Of New Deal With Disney
Read the full story

Capitol Siege: Chuck Schumer Calls For Donald Trump To Be Removed From Office Immediately; House Committee Plans Probe Of Police Response

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Donald Trump to be removed immediately from office following the siege of the Capitol that was motivated by the president’s unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him.

“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by President Trump. This president must not hold office one day longer,” Schumer said in a statement. “The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump.”

D.C. officials said that the city’s Metropolitan Police made 68 arrests related to the Capitol siege. Officials said that 56 officers of the Metropolitan Police Department suffered injuries, and one was still hospitalized.

But the Capitol Police, the lead agency that protects the complex, has come under criticism after demonstrators overwhelmed officers, breaching security barricades and gaining entry to the Capitol hallways and the Senate chamber.

Capitol Chaos: Deadline’s Full Coverage

Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), said in a statement that the “breach of the Capitol raises serious questions of what law enforcement did and what they should have done differently.” DeLauro chairs the House Appropriations Committee, with oversight over the Capitol Police, and Ryan chairs the Legislative Branch subcommittee, and they said that they are planning an investigation and hearings of what went wrong.

“We recognize the bravery of the Capitol Police and law enforcement officers who protected members and essential workers in the Capitol complex yesterday,” they said. “At the same time, it is obvious that there was a severe systematic failure in securing the building’s perimeter and the response once the building was breached.”

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad